Asthma is a major health problem, not just in India but globally and it is a chronic respiratory disease which affects millions of people worldwide, including millions in India. The recent Global Burden of Disease (GBD, 1990–2019) estimated the total burden of asthma in India as 34.3 million, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden. Tackling asthma: Expert insights on better management of chronic respiratory disease (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

Also, India contributes to an alarming 42% asthma-related deaths globally. Additionally, the country ranks first in the world for disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) attributed to asthma, highlighting the substantial impact of the disease on overall health and quality of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Angira Dasgupta, HOD Chest Department at BR Singh Hospital in Kolkata, emphasised that despite the increasing prevalence of Asthma in India, there is still lack of awareness around asthma and its symptoms. Not many are aware that Asthma is not a disease that can be permanently cured but can only be managed better with right intervention and medication.

She shared, “Surprisingly, in my everyday practice, I’ve observed that only 20% of the diagnosed patients are aware about Asthma and its symptoms, while a major chunk (80%) of the diagnosed patients do not know about the disease at all. Among the 20% aware patients, majority are youngsters in the age group of 20 to 40. Similarly, those who are unaware about the disease are usually in the age group of 35 to 55. With this, there is a strong need to sensitise the general public at large including known asthma patients and their family members.”

Asserting that the need for awareness around asthma is crucial for better management of the disease, Dr Angira Dasgupta advised, "By understanding the symptoms and causes of asthma, people can take steps to avoid triggers, manage their symptoms and reduce the risk of asthma attacks. For example, avoiding exposure to allergens such as dust mites, pet dander and pollen can help to reduce inflammation and narrowing of the airways.”

There is a clear need to spread awareness among general public on Asthma, considering the prevalence and increasing numbers. Dr Angira Dasgupta concluded, “By sensitising and promoting right information, we can significantly improve quality of life for asthmatic patients.