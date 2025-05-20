Talcum powder usage can cause ovarian cancer? Doctor shares 6 facts about the disease

Ovarian cancer begins in the ovaries and goes undetected until it has spread, making it one of the more serious cancers in women. It is a silent killer, as the symptoms such as bloating, pelvic pain and frequent urination are ignored by a large number of women. 6 myths about ovarian cancer that could be putting your life at risk.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Salil Patkar, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Medicover Hospitals in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, shared, “Ovarian cancer symptoms are often vague and easily overlooked, which makes early detection difficult. They usually become noticeable only in the later stages, when the disease has already progressed.”

He revealed, “Its exact cause is unclear, but risk factors include age, genetics and hormonal factors. Many women lack awareness and believe in myths that prevent them from seeking prompt intervention. It is the need of the hour to bust the myths and encourage women to consult the doctor without any shame or embarrassment, instead of suffering in silence.”

Myth 1: It is IMPOSSIBLE to treat ovarian cancer

Fact: A big percentage of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed in the later phases, which can lead to worse outcomes. However, it is possible to cure this cancer when detected in the early stages. Different treatment options are also available for early cancer stages. The treating doctor will decide the appropriate line of treatment for you.

Researchers in Japan found that an onion compound, onionin A , could be used to treat patients of ovarian cancer.(Shutterstock)

Myth 2: Ovarian cancer is only seen in older women

Fact: It is believed that ovarian cancer is an older woman’s disease, as the cases are commonly seen in post-menopausal women. However, ovarian cancer can happen at any age, even in the 30s and 40s.

Myth 3: Pap Smears help to detect ovarian cancer

Fact: Pap smears do not detect ovarian cancer and are not used to understand the risk of cervical cancer. For ovarian cancer, there are currently no effective screening tests available for women. However, transvaginal ultrasounds and CA-125 blood tests may be recommended by an oncologist.

Myth 4: Ovarian cancer is only seen in women with a family history

Fact: Women, understand that while having a family history of ovarian cancer can increase your risk, the majority of ovarian cancer cases occur in women without a familial link. So, factors such as age, the use of hormone replacement therapy, and certain genetic markers can make one susceptible to this cancer.

Myth 5: Talcum powder usage can cause ovarian cancer

Fact: It is believed that when a woman uses talcum powder in the genital area, the powder particles can travel through the reproductive tract, including the fallopian tubes and reach the ovaries. Once there, the talc particles may cause inflammation, which over time could increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer.

The biggest studies have found no link between talcum powder applied to the genitals and ovarian cancer. But about two dozen smaller studies over three decades have mostly found a modest connection — a 20% to 40% increased risk among talc users. (Shutterstock)

Myth 6: Those women who undergo hysterectomy will have a reduced risk of ovarian cancer

Fact: While a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) can lower the risk of ovarian cancer, it does not eliminate it. Removing the ovaries further reduces the risk, but there is some possibility of developing ovarian cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.