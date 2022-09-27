Tiger Shroff kickstarts week with intense Dumbbell Chest Press | Watch

Tiger Shroff’s fitness diaries are sometimes not for the faint-hearted. The actor keeps setting the fitness bar higher than the last time, all the while mesmerising us with his skills. The actor swears by high intensity workouts, gymnastics and kickboxing. Tiger Shroff is also the owner of a fitness studio, which he jointly owns with sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from his gym routines, and they always end up motivating us to hit the gym on time and start working on ourselves. Tiger believes in pushing himself to do better with his fitness routines. With each post that he makes on his Instagram profile, his focus and the strive to get better at the fitness game can be witnessed by his fans.

Navratri is on, but that is not a good excuse enough for Tiger to miss out on his fitness routine. The Heropanti actor, a day back, shared a short video of himself being at his intense best at the gym. Tiger, in the video, can be seen starting his day with an intense routine of Dumbbell Bench Press. Then he can be seen standing and doing workouts with dumbbells, and working on his arm muscles. “Thank god its Monday,” Tiger captioned his video. In the gym setup, Tiger can be seen focused in making his fitness routine better. The actor is an inspiration to many in the film fraternity. In no time, Tiger’s Instagram video was flooded with likes and comments from his friends, colleagues and fans. The first comment came from none other than his sister krishna Shroff who is also a fitness enthusiast herself. “Yessir,” wrote Krishna. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, dropped by to remind Tiger that he is Anil Kapoor’s fitness inspiration. Take a look at his video here:

Dumbbell workouts come with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and inducing better sleep. It also comes with lower health risks. Dumbbell Bench Press, on the other hand, helps in engaging the pectorals, deltoids, and triceps. It also helps in building strength.