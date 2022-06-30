Tiger Shroff gives us a glimpse of his 'obsession' with this video

Tiger Shroff's fitness diaries are sometimes not for the faint-hearted. The actor loves her fitness routine and ensures to stick to it on a daily basis. Tiger hardly misses a day from his gym. The actor is also the owner of a fitness studio – he jointly owns it with sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger swears by gymnastics and high intensity workout routines and keeps sharing snippets of his practice sessions on his Instagram profile. Tiger's snippets are enough to motivate you to pick up the gym shoes and run to the gym.

Tiger also believes in doing the stunts of his own films himself. In fact, he often incorporated the stunts from his own fitness routines. A few months back, Tiger aced the four swirls in the air. He shared a video of himself running and then pushing his body in the air and circling his own shape four times before coming back to the ground. He also promised his fans that he will use the same stunt in one of his upcoming films.

Tiger, a day back, shared yet another fresh snippet from his gym routine. Tiger, in the video, can be seen starting his day's routine with Upright Rows. He can be seen holding a gym rod with weights and working on strengthening his arm muscles. In the later part of the video, he can also be seen performing Pullups. "Obsession,” he simply shared his love for workouts in one word in the caption. Mother Ayesha Shroff dropped by to comment with multiple fire and heart-eyed emoticons on his post.

Upright rows and pullups come with multiple health benefits. Upright Rows help in strengthening the shoulders and the upper back. It also helps in targeting the posterior chain of the body. Pullups, on the other hand, help in strengthening the arm, shoulders and back muscles. It also helps in improving grip strength and fitness level. Performing pullups is beneficial for the overall physical health and the mental health as well.