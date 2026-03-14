Tired for no reason? UK doctor says it may be because you have a deficiency of this nutrient

Taking to Instagram on March 14, Dr Sermed Mezher, a UK-based general practitioner, shared that feeling tired for no apparent reason can result from a thiamine deficiency, also known as vitamin B1. He also explained why the symptoms often get ignored, what effects the deficiency has, and how to counter it.

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Feeling perpetually tired is an increasingly common experience in the modern world, thanks to the ever-busy lifestyle getting normalised. Therefore, people are often dismissive of the fact that this can be a symptom of an underlying health issue.

Why thiamine deficiency often gets ignored According to Dr Mezher, thiamine deficiency is ‘almost never’ tested in routine clinical practice, despite multiple studies observing ‘measurable deficiencies’ in various patient populations. One reason is that the symptoms associated with it are “great imitators,” mimicking other common conditions.

“In its early stages, a lack of thiamine presents as fatigue, irritability, poor memory, or sleep disturbances, which are often dismissed by both patients and doctors as general stress or signs of ageing,” noted the physician.

The body can store only about 20-30 days’ worth of thiamine, making the ‘reserve’ incredibly shallow. The levels of the nutrient can be depleted in a short period of ‘poor nutrition, high sugar intake, or increased physical stress.’

Dr Mezher highlighted the risk of modern lifestyle practices that act as “thiamine drains.” This includes high consumption of refined carbohydrates and alcohol, which significantly increases the body’s demand for thiamine as it is ‘a critical cofactor in processing glucose.’

“Many common medications, such as certain diuretics for blood pressure, can increase the rate at which the kidneys flush thiamine out of the system,” he added.

Effects of thiamine deficiency The early symptoms of thiamine deficiency are non-specific and include the following:

Persistent fatigue

Mental fuzziness

Mood swings, like hyper irritability

Subtle loss of memory However, in severe cases, thiamine deficiency can lead to beriberi, a disorder that affects the nerves and heart. It can cause muscle wasting, numbness, and heart failure, shared Dr Mezher.

Solution for thiamine deficiency Thiamine deficiency can be easily addressed with oral supplementation or dietary adjustments, stated Dr Mezher. For people who have poor nutrition, are elderly, or alcohol dependent, the physician recommended a supplement of lipid-soluble thiamine.

“Once levels are restored, the body’s ability to convert food into cellular energy improves almost immediately, often resolving years of chronic ‘unexplained’ fatigue in a matter of weeks,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.