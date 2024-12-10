Tired of stubborn acne scars? Dermat suggests skincare routine to treat it

Acne anxiety is real, whether it’s the last-minute acne on date night or resisting the urge to pop it. But the most dreaded one is definitely the acne scars, leaving behind dark hyperpigmentation. Dr David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist, addressed the issue of acne scars and hyperpigmentation in a new Instagram video and suggested a few products. He reminded that acne is all about prevention, so he listed out the steps to curb acne breakouts and even treat existing hyperpigmentation. Popping pimples leads to nasty spots. Here's how to fix it.

However, each person's skin is different so do consult your dermatologist before trying any of these products.

Benzoyl Peroxide

For face wash, he recommended 4% Benzoyl Peroxide acne wash to treat acne and prevent breakouts.

Prescription Azelaic acid 15%

Dr Kim called it ‘super unique’ as it targets and treats both acne and hyperpigmentation. He suggested applying it as a thin layer. It’s also safe for pregnant women. He allotted the application for every morning.

Tinted mineral sunscreen

He explained how this type of sunscreen is beneficial as it shields the skin against harmful UV rays and visible light, preventing the occurrence of hyperpigmentation.

Tretinoin 0.025-0.05%

It’s the MVP, the rockstar, as per Dr Kim. It’s a product that targets several acne-related problems like hyperpigmentation, acne, acne scarring, and skin texture all at once. The recommended dosage is a pea size, evenly covering the entire face. He urged to apply it two-three times a week for two months.

Lightweight serum

Lastly, he recommended a brightening, lightweight serum that contains ingredients like vitamin C, kojic acid, arbutin, and tranexamic acid. These result in skin brightening along with hydration. The lightweight serums dony clog the pores.

As a word of advice, Dr Kim reminded that treatment of acne hyperpigmentation takes weeks. With proper consistency and patience, the changes will be visible gradually.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.