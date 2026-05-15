Trying to lose weight? Fitness coach says this common mindset could be holding you back

2. Lifestyle fit

Losing weight is not just the only purpose of your life; there are a lot more. Thus, it’s important to fit this journey into your lifestyle and not make it your lifestyle. Raj highlighted that losing this much weight in such a short span of time requires additional efforts, and it will impact your lifestyle. In order to create such a big calorie deficit, you have to exercise almost every day, walk for one to two hours every day, sleep for about seven to eight hours every day, have protein in every meal, restrict starch, and more. For most people adding all these in their everyday lifestyle is a big challenge, and if they try to achieve this, they have to deprive themselves of a lot of things. This doesn't go in the long run, and things come crashing down. “Thus, it is important to ensure that our lifestyle is able to take these changes before setting these goals,” suggested Raj.