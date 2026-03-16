UK doctor shares a rarely trained muscle group that can contribute to longevity; breaks down nuances of the study

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based in England with over 15 years of clinical experience, has highlighted a key muscle group that researchers have linked to longevity and healthspan. In an Instagram video shared on March 16, he breaks down the nuances of the research, explaining what the findings actually mean and why they matter.

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Living longer is not just about adding years to life, but about preserving healthspan – the ability to stay strong, mobile, and independent well into old age. Everyday activities such as standing up from a chair, walking without assistance, or caring for loved ones rely heavily on muscle strength and functional mobility, both of which depend largely on regular physical activity . Recently, one rarely trained muscle group has begun drawing attention for its potential link to longevity. However, while the research has sparked interest, experts say the findings come with important nuances that are often overlooked.

Muscle group for longevity Dr Mezher highlights that one often-overlooked muscle group is now making headlines for its significant role in supporting healthspan and longevity: the back extensor muscles. A study conducted by Harvard Medical School found that individuals with stronger back extensor muscles reported higher life participation scores two years later, suggesting that maintaining strength in this area may play a key role in preserving mobility, independence, and overall quality of life with age.

Function of back extensor muscles According to Dr Mezher, the back extensor muscles play a crucial role in maintaining an upright posture and supporting everyday functional movements, such as rising from a chair. As these muscles naturally weaken with age, their ability to stabilise the spine and support the body diminishes. This can result in a stooped posture, reduced balance, and an increased risk of falls among older adults, making it especially important to keep these muscles strong and active.

He explains, “Back extensor muscles, such as the erector spinae, play a vital role in keeping you upright and allowing you to perform daily functional movements like standing up from a chair. In older adults, weakness in these muscles often leads to a stooped posture and a higher risk of falls, which directly threatens independent living.”

There’s more to the study The physician explains that the study’s scores are based on whether older adults are able to participate in everyday life activities independently. However, he notes that simply training the back extensor muscles in isolation is not enough, as it overlooks the interconnected way the human body functions. Dr Mezher emphasises that back strength is better understood as a measurable indicator of overall physical health and muscle mass, reflecting the body’s broader strength, stability, and functional capacity.

He elaborates, “These scores are based on whether individuals, usually in their elderly years, can participate in activities like looking after their grandchildren or taking themselves to the toilet without assistance. So, you might look at this and say, 'Oh, well, I just need to do some back extension exercises, and then I'll be good to go into my later years.' But it's not quite so simple. Elevating these specific muscles as the unique key to longevity often misinterprets how the human body ages. The strength of your back is actually a measurable indicator, or a proxy, for your overall systemic physical health and muscle mass.”

Variety of exercises and consistency is the key Dr Mezher points out that while the back extensor muscles play a key role in balance and spinal stability, their strength is typically the cumulative result of a wide range of physical activities. Exercises such as resistance training, running, and cycling engage multiple muscle groups – including the glutes, hamstrings, and core – which together contribute to stronger back support. While developing back strength is certainly beneficial, research suggests that incorporating a diverse mix of exercises and maintaining consistency in physical activity is the most effective way to prevent age-related muscle loss and preserve overall strength and mobility well into old age.

The physician explains, “Because the human body operates as an interconnected kinetic chain, you cannot build or maintain a strong back without also engaging the glutes, hamstrings, and core. Therefore, an older adult with strong back muscles almost certainly has a strong posterior chain overall, usually as a byproduct of an active lifestyle. The primary driver of age-related physical decline is sarcopenia, which is the systemic loss of muscle tissue across the entire body. While measuring back endurance is a useful clinical tool, data consistently shows that whole-body muscle retention and lower body strength are the true protectors of mobility, with strong back muscles simply coexisting alongside strong legs in healthy individuals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.