US doctor shares 10 hidden signs your body is screaming for help, even if your reports look ‘normal’

Sometimes our bodies send quiet signals that something isn’t right, fatigue that doesn’t go away, sudden mood swings, persistent aches, or digestive issues that flare up for no clear reason. You may brush them off as stress, ageing, or just a busy life. But what if these subtle signs are actually your body crying out for help? Hidden insulin issues can lead to weight gain and fatigue despite normal blood tests. (Freepik)

According to Dr Cleo Tetzloff, a Functional Medicine Practitioner based in California, USA, even when your tests come back normal and your doctor assures you everything is fine, your body might still be struggling in ways that aren’t obvious on paper. (Also read: Gastroenterologist warns 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements; reveals how much you really need )

She shares in her February 6 Instagram post 10 signs your body is screaming for help, even when tests say you’re “fine.”

1. You’re exhausted, but your thyroid looks normal Your thyroid test came back “in range,” but you still feel drained. Important details about your thyroid weren’t even checked, so the full picture is missing.

2. You can’t focus, but your B12 is “fine” Your vitamin B12 is low-normal, but not enough for your brain and energy. Brain fog, memory lapses, and fatigue are all connected to this.

3. Your hair is falling out, but you’re told you’re not anaemic Even if your main blood count looks okay, low iron stores can cause hair loss and fatigue. This is often overlooked.