US doctor shares 10 hidden signs your body is screaming for help, even if your reports look ‘normal’
Just because your lab reports look fine doesn’t mean you are. Dr Cleo Tetzloffshares 10 subtle warning signs your body could be struggling beneath the surface.
Sometimes our bodies send quiet signals that something isn’t right, fatigue that doesn’t go away, sudden mood swings, persistent aches, or digestive issues that flare up for no clear reason. You may brush them off as stress, ageing, or just a busy life. But what if these subtle signs are actually your body crying out for help?
According to Dr Cleo Tetzloff, a Functional Medicine Practitioner based in California, USA, even when your tests come back normal and your doctor assures you everything is fine, your body might still be struggling in ways that aren’t obvious on paper. (Also read: Gastroenterologist warns 70% of Indians do not meet their daily fibre requirements; reveals how much you really need )
She shares in her February 6 Instagram post 10 signs your body is screaming for help, even when tests say you’re “fine.”
1. You’re exhausted, but your thyroid looks normal
Your thyroid test came back “in range,” but you still feel drained. Important details about your thyroid weren’t even checked, so the full picture is missing.
2. You can’t focus, but your B12 is “fine”
Your vitamin B12 is low-normal, but not enough for your brain and energy. Brain fog, memory lapses, and fatigue are all connected to this.
3. Your hair is falling out, but you’re told you’re not anaemic
Even if your main blood count looks okay, low iron stores can cause hair loss and fatigue. This is often overlooked.
4. You feel anxious or depressed, but vitamin D is “enough”
Vitamin D affects mood, energy, and immunity. Your level might be technically okay, but still too low for your body to function optimally.
5. You’re gaining weight, but blood sugar seems normal
Your basic blood sugar test may look fine, but hidden insulin issues can quietly cause weight gain, cravings, and fatigue over the years.
6. You can’t sleep, but cortisol (stress hormone) was “normal”
A single test doesn’t capture your daily hormone swings. Imbalances can leave you wired at night and exhausted during the day.
7. You feel terrible, but your hormones are “normal for your age”
Low levels of estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone can cause fatigue, mood changes, and low energy, even if tests say you’re “okay.”
8. You’re inflamed, but no one checked
Inflammation in the body can affect energy, weight, and overall health. Standard blood tests often miss it.
9. Your gut is a mess, but no one investigated
Bloating, constipation, sudden food sensitivities, or anxiety can all come from gut problems, but these are rarely tested properly.
10. No one is connecting the dots
Low energy, hair loss, mood changes, sleep problems, and digestive issues are often treated separately. The bigger picture of what’s wrong with your body is rarely seen.
“You’ve been told it’s just stress, anxiety, or 'getting older.” Prescriptions are handed out, but the underlying issues are ignored. Your body isn’t broken, you’re just not getting the full picture,” concludes Dr Cleo.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
