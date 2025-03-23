Want a baby after 35? Here are 6 fertility solutions doctors want you to know

As women delay childbirth for career, financial or personal reasons, the focus on reproductive health in women over 35 has become increasingly important. While advancements in medicine and assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have made pregnancy possible for many in this age group, there are still challenges that need to be addressed. The truth about pregnancy after 35: Risks, myths and 6 science-backed fertility solutions!(Image by Pixabay)

Understanding these challenges and the available solutions can help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health. [Also read: Male infertility: Struggling in bedroom? This everyday health problem could be behind erectile dysfunction in young men]

Challenges in reproductive health over 35

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Komal Bhadu, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, highlighted-

Declining Fertility: Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and as they age, both the quantity and quality of eggs decline. By the mid-30s, fertility begins to decrease significantly, with a more rapid decline after 40

Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and as they age, both the quantity and quality of eggs decline. By the mid-30s, fertility begins to decrease significantly, with a more rapid decline after 40 Increased Risk of Pregnancy Complications: Women over 35 face a higher risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, and placenta previa. There is also a higher likelihood of miscarriage and preterm birth.

Infertility to high BP, 4 ways pregnancy after 35 can affect health of mother and child (Photo by John Looy on Unsplash)

Genetic Risks: The chances of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, increase with maternal age. Women over 35 are often advised to undergo genetic screening and counseling before conception.

The chances of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, increase with maternal age. Women over 35 are often advised to undergo genetic screening and counseling before conception. Hormonal Changes: Perimenopause, which can start in the late 30s or early 40s, affects hormone levels, leading to irregular ovulation and menstrual cycles, making conception more challenging.

Perimenopause, which can start in the late 30s or early 40s, affects hormone levels, leading to irregular ovulation and menstrual cycles, making conception more challenging. Underlying Health Conditions: Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, thyroid disorders, and diabetes can impact fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Solutions and preventive measures

1. Preconception Counselling: Women considering pregnancy should consult a healthcare provider for preconception counselling. This helps assess fertility status, manage any existing health conditions and optimise overall health before conception.

2. Lifestyle Modifications: A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals supports reproductive health. Regular exercise, stress management and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can improve fertility.

Fertility tips: Lifestyle changes for couples to increase chances of conceiving in their 30s (RODNAE Productions)

3. Fertility Preservation: Women who wish to delay pregnancy can consider options such as egg freezing, which preserves egg quality for future use through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

4. Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): Treatments like IVF, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and ovulation induction can help overcome fertility challenges. Advanced techniques such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) can also screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before implantation.

5. Hormonal and Medical Treatments: Hormone therapy, ovulation-stimulating medications, and treatment for underlying conditions like PCOS or thyroid disorders can enhance fertility potential.

6. Regular Health Screenings: Routine check-ups, including ovarian reserve testing (AMH levels), ultrasound scans, and hormonal assessments, can provide insight into reproductive health and guide decision-making.

Dr Komal Bhadu asserted, “While reproductive challenges increase with age, advancements in medical science and proactive health management offer solutions for women over 35. By prioritising reproductive health early, seeking medical guidance, and making lifestyle adjustments, women can enhance their chances of a healthy pregnancy and overall well-being. Awareness and timely intervention remain key to overcoming fertility-related obstacles and achieving successful motherhood beyond 35.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.