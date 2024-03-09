In today's fast-paced world, prolonged computer usage has become a common source of stress, leading to eye strain hence, it is crucial to incorporate simple and effective do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques at home to alleviate this stress. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q Super Speciality Hospitals, asserted that in the hustle of stressful days, incorporating eye relaxation techniques can remarkably alleviate strain and suggested, “Start with flexing, a simple exercise involving upward and downward eye movements, followed by side-to-side motions, each repeated ten times. Blinking, often neglected during prolonged screen use, refreshes the eyes; consciously blink every five seconds for a two-minute duration.” Want to alleviate digital strain from eyes? Incorporate these DIY eye relaxation techniques for stressful days (Photo by David Huck on Unsplash)

He recommended, “Focusing near and far helps eye muscles – alternate between your thumb at 10 inches and a distant object, repeating over three minutes. Likewise embrace palming, a yoga-inspired method where closed eyes find solace beneath cupped palms for two minutes, easing accumulated stress. In addition, the figure of eight exercise involves tracing an imaginary figure eight on a blank wall 10 feet away, moving your eyes smoothly in both directions for two minutes to enhance eye muscle flexibility and relaxation. Notably, prioritize rest, ensuring eight hours of sleep and taking breaks from screens every 50 minutes for ten minutes. Seek professional help if persistent eye discomfort or vision issues persist despite integrating these relaxation techniques, as it could indicate underlying problems that require expert assessment.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Blossom Kochhar, Celebrity Aromatherapist, Founder of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic and Chairperson at Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, echoed that long and hectic days can strain your eyes. She advised the following DIY eye relaxation techniques for stressful days:

Palming is a technique that helps reduce eye strain. This can be easily performed anywhere. Just sit in one place comfortably and rub your palms together. Cup your hands and gently place them over your eyes. Take a deep breath and relax. The heat generated by running the palms helps calm the stressed eyes. Blinking is another powerful technique to alleviate eye stress. Just be a little conscious and blink every 20 seconds. This simple act keeps your eyes lubricated, reducing the chances of eye strain and discomfort. Enhancing your eye’s flexibility is another way to reduce eye strain. First, focus on an object close to your eyes. Then, repeat the same exercise on a distantly placed object. Continue doing this alternatively. This exercise is beneficial for individuals who spend extended periods looking at screens, as it helps prevent eye strain. Eye rolling is also a simple technique that works wonders for eye relaxation. In this one, they need to rotate their eyes in a circular motion, both clockwise and counterclockwise. This helps strengthen the eyes muscles, which helps reduce the eye strain. A pencil is more than a useful piece of stationery. This exercise involves tracking the movement of a pencil with your eyes. Hold a pencil at arm’s length and slowly move it towards your nose, then back again. Do this exercise without moving your head. This exercise helps strengthen the eye muscles.

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Vishvesh Agarwal, Ophthalmologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune's Deccan Gymkhana, suggested some eye relaxation methods to help ease the strain caused by extended screen time -

1. 20-20-20 Rule: Combat eye fatigue with the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break. During this break, focus on something 20 feet away. Blink your eyes 15 to 20 times to refresh and moisturise them.

2. Ice Pack Therapy: After completing your work, close your eyes and rest for 30 to 60 seconds. For added relief, place a small ice pack (wrapped in a napkin) on your closed eyelids. The cool temperature can help soothe and reduce eye strain.

3. Eye Exercises: Perform eye exercises to relax the eye muscles. After a work session, open your eyes and look into the distance. Move your eyeballs in all directions – up, down, right, and left. This helps in releasing tension accumulated during screen time. Incorporate these exercises into your routine twice a day – once in the morning and once in the evening – to maintain optimal eye health.

4. Protective Measures outside the Home: For those commuting on a bike, ensure the helmet visor is closed to protect your eyes from debris. Additionally, wear protective glasses in environments with construction work to prevent eye injuries.

5. Awareness on Lifestyle Choices: Limit alcohol consumption and avoid smoking or tobacco products, as they have been linked to cases of sudden blindness. Making healthier lifestyle choices can contribute to overall eye health.

6. Regular Eye Checkups: For bedridden patients, schedule eye checkups every six to 12 months to monitor age-related changes. Individuals with diabetes or hypertension should undergo annual eye exams to detect and address potential issues early on, preventing the risk of blindness.

7. Children's Eye Health: Ensure children undergo eye checkups before entering first standard. Early detection of vision issues can enhance academic performance by addressing any difficulties in seeing the blackboard or PowerPoint presentations.

Incorporating these DIY eye relaxation techniques and maintaining regular eye checkups can significantly contribute to reducing eye strain and promoting overall eye health in the face of modern-day stressors.