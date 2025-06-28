Want to look toned? Nutrition coach says stop doing these 4 things today: Endless cardio to skipping rest days

As we enter our 30s, building muscle mass becomes increasingly important to enhance strength and provide long-term support for healthy aging. Nutrition coach Cherisse Kozloski, on June 28, addressed the mistakes that we often make which can drain the body of energy and lead to muscle loss. “Can we talk muscle building for a sec? Especially if you’re over 30 (and definitely if you’re over 40), building lean muscle is not optional if you want a faster metabolism, look better naked, and a body that actually feels strong,” the nutrition coach wrote. Also read | Heart surgeon explains why muscle is the secret to living longer, how strength training improves overall health Know the mistakes that we often make which can drain the body of energy and lead to muscle loss.(Pexels)

Here are the mistakes that we should avoid if we want to get toned faster:

1. Stop lifting weights that are too light and never changing them

If your dumbbells feel like a warm-up and you’re cruising through 15+ reps, your body has zero reason to change. Your muscles grow when they’re challenged. That means you need to gradually increase your weight or reps; not staying in your comfort zone week after week. Progressive overload is how we grow. Period. Also read | Orthopedic says age 35-45 is a critical time to build muscle and bone strength, recommends this fitness regimen

2. Stop skimping on protein

This one hurts to say, women crush workouts and eat clean but barely get in enough protein to maintain muscle, let alone build it. Your target? Somewhere between 0.7-1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. That’s usually around 30–40 grams per meal for most women. It’s not optional. Your muscles need building blocks to grow.

3. Stop skipping rest days and sleep

Lifting breaks your muscles down. Rest builds them back up. If you’re hitting back-to-back-to-back workouts without proper recovery, or you’re sleeping 5 hours a night, don’t be surprised if your body isn’t changing. Recovery isn’t being lazy; it’s part of the strategy. You need at least 1-2 full rest days per week and 7–9 hours of sleep.

4. Stop doing endless cardio, especially before your lifts

Yes, cardio is good for your heart and health. No, it’s not how we build muscle. Let’s prioritise lifting first. Shorter, smarter cardio sessions can be added after. Also read | Unlocking muscle’s full power: Study suggests weight training with electric stimulation

“Building muscle is the long game that pays off with a body that can walk unassisted to the bathroom in our later years. More strength, more shape, and a body that works with you as you age,” wrote Cherisse Kozloski.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.