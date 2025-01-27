Weight gain doesn't make you unhappy: Study says sometimes it can even increase joy

The weighing scale often feels intimidating, with rising numbers triggering waves of anxiety. Often, weight gain is thought to bring negative emotions, including unhappiness; it is assumed that people would get more worked up over it, significantly affecting their mental health. Gaining weight is expected to make people unhappy.(Shutterstock)

But surprisingly, as per a study published in the International Journal of Applied Positive Psychology, weight gain has little to no impact on life satisfaction. In fact, for some, life satisfaction even increases.

Understanding weight gain’s influence on happiness

Gaining weight makes one inch towards obesity, which is not at all physically healthy. But this does not impact the overall happiness. The study assessed the German National Educational Panel Study (NEPS) data, which followed 8,815 adults between 2011 and 2021. Their body mass index (BMI) and life satisfaction level were studied to understand if there’s any connection. The study evaluated the participants' happiness annually on a scale from 0 to 10, alongside self-reported weight and height data. The results were striking as the findings did not show any negative correlation between weight gain and happiness, instead in some cases, some people’s happiness levels increased with their BMI.

Furthermore, men whose BMI of 22 (high-normal) increased to 30 (obese) reported minor but notable increases in happiness. Similarly, women’s happiness levels remained steady, even with further weight gain after reaching a BMI of 27.

Reasons

The study highlighted the role of body positivity movements in reducing the stigma around weight gain, helping people feel more confident and content. Dr Bittmann, the study's author, further explained that the low psychological burden associated with weight gain might contribute to a lack of motivation for weight loss.

Regardless of the reason, this study is noteworthy, redefining the general understanding of weight gain and the long-held assumption that weight gain only elicits negative emotions.

