What are naked carbs? Dietician shares tips to turn them into balanced meals

Naked carbs are food items that are high in carbohydrates but lack basic nutrients such as fiber, healthy fats and protein. However, when we consume large amounts of naked carbs throughout the day, it can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by sudden crashes. Some examples of naked carbs are white bread, white rice, sugary cereals, plain pasta, and processed snacks. Also read | Diabetes: 5 healthy carbs to curb blood sugar spikes White rice is a classic example of naked carbs.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Renuka Dang, consultant dietitian, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, “Naked carbs are digested quickly, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar followed by crashes. This cycle can lead to increased hunger, energy slumps, and potential long-term health issues such as insulin resistance and weight gain. While carbohydrates are a vital macronutrient that fuels the body, consuming them in their naked form may not provide sustained energy or optimal nutrition.”

Tips to turn naked carbs into balanced meals:

Dress them up: “Instead of eliminating these carbs, the key is to dress them up with the right nutrients. Adding a source of protein—such as grilled chicken, fish, lentils, eggs, or tofu—slows digestion and helps maintain muscle health.

Add healthy fats, fiber: Including healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil further enhances satiety, supports brain function, and adds essential fatty acids to the diet. Additionally, incorporating fiber-rich vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, carrots, or bell peppers not only boosts digestion but also stabilises blood sugar levels, preventing sharp rises and crashes. Also read | High protein vs high carb breakfasts; Which is healthier? Expert answers

Know how to turn naked carbs into a healthy meal.(Shutterstock)

Turning a bowl of white rice into a balanced meal:

The dietician shared that a bowl of white rice can be turned into a healthy meal. “A plain bowl of white rice can be transformed into a nutritious meal by adding grilled salmon and roasted broccoli, making it rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats. A simple baked sweet potato topped with black beans, salsa, and avocado creates a delicious and well-balanced dish with essential nutrients,” said Dr. Renuka Dang.

Don’t avoid naked carbs

“By making these small but effective changes, you can enjoy carbs in a way that sustains energy, improves digestion, and supports overall well-being. Rather than avoiding carbs altogether, focus on pairing them wisely with nutrient-dense foods to create meals that are both satisfying and nourishing,” added the dietician. Also read | Diabetes superfoods: Fibre-rich foods you must eat for healthy blood sugar level

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.