What are the first signs of a stroke? Doctor explains face drooping, arm weakness and speech problems

A stroke can occur suddenly, leaving little time to understand what is happening. A person who was speaking normally moments ago may suddenly struggle to find the right words, experience weakness in one arm or develop an uneven smile. While these symptoms may appear minor or temporary, they can signal a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Recognising the warning signs of a stroke and acting without delay can make a significant difference to a person's chances of recovery. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr S K Jaiswal, clinical director and HOD, neurology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shared signs of stroke.

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Understanding the FAST approach The FAST approach is a simple way to recognise some of the most common signs of a stroke.

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop, or does the smile appear uneven? Sudden facial weakness can indicate a stroke.

Arm: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward, or are they unable to lift or hold it up? Sudden weakness or numbness, particularly on one side of the body, is an important warning sign.

Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Is their speech slurred, unclear or difficult to understand? They may also struggle to find words or understand what others are saying.