What is the ‘McDonald's migraine hack’? Neuroscientist explains if pairing cola with a side of fries can ease symptoms

If you are chronically online, you’ve probably come across the so-called “McDonald’s migraine hack” – but for those unfamiliar, it’s exactly what it sounds like: sipping on a large cola and eating fries during a migraine attack, with many claiming it brings relief. While it may sound like just another quirky internet trend, the question remains – is it simply a placebo-fuelled fad, or is there actual science behind why this combination might help ease migraine symptoms? Read more to find out how this food combination affects pain pathways in your brain! (Pexel)

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Morgan Fitzgerald, a neuroscientist specialising in migraine research and advocacy, is unpacking the science behind the “McDonald’s migraine hack” – a widely circulated internet trend that claims migraine attacks can be eased by pairing salty fries with a large cola. In an Instagram video shared on January 5, the neuroscientist highlights, “The McDonald's migraine hack explained by a neuroscientist. First, I'm Morgan. I'm a neuroscientist living with chronic migraine. The viral combo – a large Coke and a side of fries. Sounds random, right? But there's actual neuroscience here.”

The effect of caffeine on migraines According to Morgan, a large glass of cola contains around 80 milligrams of caffeine. While there has long been debate about whether caffeine might help relieve migraines by constricting blood vessels, she explains that this so-called vascular theory was largely disproved over 15 years ago. Although blood vessels do still play a role in migraine attacks, she notes that they are not the primary pathway involved – and crucially, not the main mechanism through which caffeine acts in the migraine-prone brain.

Morgan explains that the main mechanism behind this hack lies in caffeine’s ability to block adenosine – a molecule that builds up during migraine attacks and intensifies symptoms like pain, fatigue, and sensory sensitivity. By inhibiting adenosine, caffeine can help dampen overactive pain pathways, potentially easing discomfort and reducing the overall intensity of the attack.

The neuroscientist elaborates, “So what does caffeine do then? Caffeine blocks a molecule called adenosine, a molecule that builds up during a migraine attack and amplifies pain, fatigue, and sensory sensitivity. So by blocking adenosine, caffeine can calm the trigeminal pain pathways, reducing the sensation of throbbing pain, and hyper-sensitivity to light and sound.”

The role of sugar as metabolic support Cola also delivers a significant dose of sugar, which Morgan says may play a supportive role during a migraine attack. She explains that the brain’s glucose uptake can become impaired because its energy metabolism goes completely haywire during an attack. The quick surge of sugar can provide an immediate energy boost, helping stabilise neural activity – particularly if your migraines are triggered by skipped meals or low blood sugar.

She notes, “During a migraine attack, your brain's energy metabolism is completely dysregulated. Glucose uptake can be impaired. So, the sugar from the Coke gives your brain fast fuel, which can help stabilise neural activity, especially if skipped meals or low blood sugar are part of your trigger pattern. It's not a cure, but it is metabolic support.”