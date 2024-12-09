Winter joint pain: Doctor shares 7 orthopaedic solutions for quicker relief

For people with joint pain, the winter season can be challenging to get through. The chill in the weather can trigger pain and inflammation, leading to loss of mobility and swelling. In an interview with HT Lifestyle Dr Ishwar Bohra, Senior Director, Joint Replacement Programme, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “Winter is the favourite season of many, but it becomes a challenge when it arrives with excruciating joint pains. Regardless of what is causing your joint discomfort, the colder the weather gets, the more severe symptoms you may experience.” The doctor further shared a few tips for quick relief: Also read | Rheumatoid arthritis in winter: Doctor shares 5 ways to manage pain and inflammation The chill in the weather can trigger joint pain and inflammation, leading to loss of mobility and swelling.(Pexels)

Stay physically active:

Being active throughout the year is one of the most crucial strategies for reducing joint discomfort occurring in winters. Exercise keeps you flexible by strengthening the muscles that relieve joint pressure. Try low-impact indoor workouts in winters. For every workout, make sure you warm up safely and incorporate stretching into your routine activity regimen.

Increase anti-inflammatory diet:

You can boost your intake of anti-inflammatory foods to alleviate joint pain. Increase the intake of avocados and fish that contain beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. Garlic, turmeric, onions, probiotic foods, green tea, berries, and dark leafy greens also have anti-inflammatory properties. Also read | Winter joint pain alert: Know causes, warning signs, preventive care and more

Stay hydrated:

Dehydration is associated with an elevated response to pain. In cold and dry weather, you lose moisture even though you're not perspiring. Throughout the day, make it a point to drink enough water to ease joint pain.

Stay warm and covered:

When it's cold outside, make sure to dress in layers. To prevent the cold from getting to your joints and induce pains and stiffness, make sure they are properly insulated from outer weather.

Apply heat:

Applying heat to sore and stiff joints is one of the best ways to relieve joint pain in the winter, along with wearing warm clothing. For direct heat application to the joint, heating pads and wraps are suitable choices. When you're relaxing, electric blankets are a great way to keep your whole body warm. Also read | Surprising causes of joint pain in winter; Top AIIMS rheumatologist on how intense cold can affect joints

Shed excess weight:

Joint tension is increased by excess weight. Losing weight isn't always simple. However, losing a few pounds could help you feel less aches if you continue to be active and eat healthily.

Sit in the sunshine:

Some people may not get enough sun exposure during the winter months. A vitamin D shortage may result from this, and it has been connected to heightened susceptibility to joint discomfort. Also read | Is your child suffering from juvenile arthritis? Know warning signs, prevention tips to manage pain

