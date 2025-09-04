Woman who shed from 84 kg to 56 kg shares her top 3 weight loss secrets: Know 'the real game changer'

Bhawana Anand keeps sharing insights into her incredible fitness journey on her Instagram page, Dr Fit Mum. In an August 1 video, she shared details of her diet and workout, and said that by focusing on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes, she helped her transformative weight loss journey – she dropped from 84 kg in December 2022 to 56.6 kg in June 2025. Also read | Kapil Sharma's fitness coach shares ‘21 21 21' rule helped comedian's drastic weight loss transformation: What it means Establishing a daily routine with early sleep, dinner, and wake times helps regulate the body's internal clock and can help weight loss. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘No hacks, just small steps every day’

In her post, she said, “On one of my videos, a lot of you asked me how I transformed. So here we go. I'll share three points that I follow... this wasn't a shortcut, it was a lifestyle shift and I'm still showing up every day.” Her caption read: “These 3 habits changed my life… no hacks, just small steps every day.”

According to Bhawana, prioritising protein supports muscle growth, recovery, and overall nutrition balance. She added that establishing a daily routine with early sleep, dinner, and wake times helps regulate the body's internal clock and optimise physiological functions. Moreover, tracking workouts and progressively increasing intensity helps build muscle and boost metabolism, she said.

Here are 3 habits that helped her lose weight

1. “Resistance training with progressive overload. I track my workouts and that helps me progress over time,” Bhawana said.

2. “Protein in every meal. Super important for muscle growth, recovery and overall nutrition balance,” she added.

3. Bhawana further said, “The real game changer -- sleeping early, eating dinner early, waking up early help my body follow a set routine and work like a machine.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.