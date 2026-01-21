Yoga teacher Sonakshi Dhamija on why yoga matters more than ever for Gen Z, desk-bound professionals; shares easy poses

With work-from-home routines, endless screen time, and increasingly sedentary lifestyles, especially among Gen Z, movement has quietly taken a back seat. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonakshi Dhamija, authorised Ashtanga yoga teacher and founder of The Shala Delhi, breaks down why yoga is no longer optional but essential, how beginners can start without pressure, and why true wellness goes far beyond weight loss and Instagram-perfect poses. (Also read: Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…' ) In a world that barely moves, yoga trainer Sonakshi Dhamija reminds us why the body needs movement. ( Sonakshi Dhamija)

Excerpts from the interview: With long hours of work-from-home and increasingly sedentary lifestyles, why do you think yoga has become so essential today, and why should it be part of a daily routine? Yoga is absolutely essential, especially because people are sitting so much these days. Human bodies were not meant to just sit and work on computers. Our bodies require movement; they demand it.

When movement doesn't happen, and we ignore the signs, physical and mental problems start arising. If you're young, you might not feel physical discomfort yet, but you can feel the stagnation in your body, and that stagnation also affects your mind.

Yoga is incredibly beneficial because it moves your body and has a profound effect on your mind as well. It influences your thought process, your mood, how joyous you feel, how connected you feel to yourself, and how authentic you feel. Everything is interrelated. So any movement, especially yoga, is really beneficial for overall well-being.

Are there specific yoga styles or practices you recommend for beginners who are new to fitness or movement? I think, with so much information out there, it can feel overwhelming. But really, you only need to focus on three things: sleep, food, and exercise. If these three are sorted, you are mostly sorted. Sleep well, eat well, move well, these are the essentials. Everything else is just noise.

To begin, start simple and small. Don’t set lofty goals like losing five kilos in a month. Such goals are often unrealistic, especially if made without guidance from trainers or yoga teachers. Most people give too much importance to numbers and not enough to how they feel in their bodies.

If your goal is simply to be active, even small steps count. Getting up, drinking a glass of water, taking a walk, or playing with your dog, these are all forms of activity. Lifestyle-related goals work best. For instance, decide, “This year, I will start doing yoga twice a week.” Start small and sustainable, don’t set yourself up for disappointment.