Your hormones could be fuelling cancer. Here's what every woman and man needs to know

The majority of the tissues (mostly glands) that produce and release hormones are part of your endocrine system. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varini N, Senior Consultant - Obestertrician and Gynaecologist at Milann Fertility Center in Bengaluru, shared, “Numerous body functions, such as metabolism, homeostasis (continuous internal balance), which includes blood pressure and blood sugar regulation, fluid (water) and electrolyte balance, body temperature, growth and development, sexual function, reproduction, sleep-wake cycle and mood, are all regulated by hormones.”

She further revealed, “A small amount of hormones can have a big impact. Due to this, even small variations in levels can have a big impact on your body and result in diseases that need medical attention. On the other hand, a hormonal imbalance or extended exposure to specific hormones may raise the chance of developing reproductive malignancies. Ovarian hormones like progesterone and oestrogen can raise the risk of ovarian, endometrial and breast cancers, among other reproductive cancers. Cell division is influenced by hormones, and this can result in the accumulation of genetic mutations and cancer.”

Factors that raise the chance of developing reproductive cancer -

1. Reproductive patterns: The risk of breast cancer may be elevated by early menstruation, late menopause, and never having given birth.

2. The use of hormone replacement treatment (HRT), particularly when oestrogen and progestin are combined, can raise the risk of breast cancer.

3. Obesity: The risk of endometrial cancer and also breast cancer might rise with extreme weight.

4. Endometriosis: Type I ovarian cancers are closely linked to endometriosis.

The impact of hormones on reproductive cancers

The health of the reproductive system depends on hormones like testosterone, progesterone and oestrogen. However, several malignancies have been connected to chronic or excessive exposure to these hormones:

1. Breast Cancer: Progesterone and oestrogen have a major role in breast cancer development. The risk is increased for women who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for an extended period of time, have an early menarche, or have a late menopause. Breast cancer cells that are hormone-sensitive may proliferate more rapidly as a result of these hormones.

2. Ovarian Cancer: Research indicates that a woman's chance of developing ovarian cancer may be influenced by hormonal factors, such as the number of ovulatory cycles she undergoes. Disorders that interfere with the natural balance of hormones, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), may also be involved.

3. Endometrial Cancer: One of the main risk factors for endometrial cancer is unopposed oestrogen exposure, which occurs when progesterone levels are not high enough to balance oestrogen. Because fat cells produce oestrogen, this disease is frequently seen in obese women. Similar effect is seen in PCOS.

4. Prostate Cancer: Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a stronger version of testosterone and testosterone itself are linked to prostate cancer in males. Prostate malignant cells may proliferate in response to elevated amounts of these hormones.

Mechanisms linking hormones to cancer

Hormones affect cancer risk in a number of ways -

1. Cell Proliferation: In tissues that are hormone-sensitive, hormones such as testosterone and oestrogen encourage cell division. Mutations brought on by increased cell division increase the risk of developing cancer.

2. DNA Damage: A number of hormones have the ability to generate metabolites that cause DNA damage and oxidative stress, which can aid in the development of cancer.

3. Receptor Activation: When hormones attach to particular cell receptors, they initiate processes that may result in unchecked cell division.

4. Immune Suppression: Unbalanced hormones can make it more difficult for the immune system to identify and eliminate aberrant cells, which promotes the growth of malignant cells.

Risk factors

Dr Varini N said, “Age, family history, lifestyle choices, and medical history are some of the factors that can make the hormonal relationship to reproductive cancers worse. Because of their cumulative exposure to hormones, older persons are more likely to develop hormonal malignancies. The consequences of hormone exposure can be amplified by genetic predispositions, such as mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2.”

She added, “Vulnerability is increased by diseases like PCOS, endometriosis, and long-term hormone therapy use. Oestrogen and progesterone, two female sex hormones, are dosed in birth control pills to regulate fertility. Endometrial and ovarian cancer risk may be reduced by them. On the other hand, they marginally raise the risk of cervical and breast cancer.”

Prevention and early detection

Raising awareness and educating people about early signs and symptoms is the most popular and successful preventative strategy. Dr Varini N concluded, “Hormone levels can be regulated by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, and keeping a healthy weight. For early detection, routine screenings such as PSA tests, pelvic examinations, and mammograms are crucial. Preventive interventions such as selective oestrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) or prophylactic surgery may be explored for high-risk patients. Risk can be decreased by using oral contraceptives and hormone replacement treatments sparingly and under medical supervision.”

