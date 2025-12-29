Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Anti-inflammatory cheat sheet: Nutrition coach shares 12 easy drink recipes to end 2025 on a healthy note

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 01:03 pm IST

Nicole Ebirt believes it is better to start taking care of our health and drink healthy before the new year begins to hit the ground running in 2026. 

As one eventful year draws to a close, we prepare to welcome the next with the hope of reaching new heights. And good health forms the cornerstone of that journey, no matter how different individual circumstances may be.

Plant milk with turmeric and warm water helps reduce systemic inflammation, shares Nicole. (Adobe Stock)
Taking to Instagram on 28 December, nutrition and health coach Nicole Ebirt reminded us that it is better to start adapting to a healthy lifestyle before the year ends, instead of waiting to make it a part of the New Year’s resolution.

When it comes to inflammation, we are not dealing with an overnight change. “It builds quietly through stress, poor sleep, blood sugar swings, ultra-processed foods, alcohol, and a nervous system that never truly slows down,” wrote Nicole in the caption, adding that our daily choice of beverage can be a contributing factor.

Switching to warm, functional drinks that provide the body with useful compounds like polyphenols, flavonoids, minerals, and plant bioactives can have the following effects:

  • Lower inflammatory signalling
  • Support digestion and gut integrity
  • Calm the nervous system
  • Support recovery and sleep
  • Reduce oxidative stress

Here are the recipes for 12 anti-inflammatory drinks to pick from today to start 2026 on a healthier note.

1. Ginger Lemon Water

Recipe:

  • 250 ml warm water
  • 1 tsp grated ginger
  • ½ lemon, juice

Benefits:

  • Reduces inflammatory markers
  • Supports digestion
  • Improves circulation
  • Reduces oxidative stress
  • Supports immune function

2. Golden Milk

Recipe:

  • 250 ml plant milk
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • pinch of black pepper

Benefits:

  • Lowers systemic inflammation
  • Supports joint health
  • Antioxidant protection
  • Aids recovery
  • Supports gut lining

3. Fennel Tea

Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot water
  • 1 tsp crushed fennel seeds

Benefits:

  • Calms inflammation
  • Reduces bloating
  • Supports digestion
  • Soothes the nervous system
  • Antioxidant effect

4. Anti-inflammatory Cacao

Recipe:

  • 250 ml warm plant milk
  • 1 tsp raw cacao

Benefits:

  • Rich in polyphenols
  • Reduces oxidative stress
  • Calms the nervous system
  • Provides magnesium
  • Supports blood vessel health

5. Cinnamon Water

Recipe:

  • 250 ml water
  • ½ tsp cinnamon stick, simmered

Benefits:

  • Supports blood sugar balance
  • Calms cravings
  • Antioxidant effects
  • Reduces inflammatory signalling
  • Supports metabolic health

6. Green tea

Green tea is a rich source of cytokines that help reduce inflammation.(Adobe Stock)
Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot (not boiling) water
  • 1 green tea bag

Benefits:

  • Reduces inflammatory cytokines
  • High antioxidant capacity
  • Supports cellular health
  • Supports longevity
  • Improves metabolic markers

7. Ginger Turmeric Infusion

Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot water
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ⅓ tsp ginger

Benefits:

  • Supports joint recovery
  • Antioxidant protection
  • Synergistic anti-inflammatory action
  • Supports immune balance
  • Improves digestion

8. Chamomile Tea

Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot water
  • 1 chamomile tea bag

Benefits:

  • Reduces inflammatory stress response
  • Calms the nervous system
  • Supports gut lining
  • Mild antispasmodic effect
  • Supports quality sleep

9. Matcha Latte

Matcha latte helps boost metabolic health, shares Nilcole.(Pexel)
Recipe:

  • 250 ml warm plant milk
  • 1 tsp matcha

Benefits:

  • High polyphenol content
  • Reduces oxidative damage
  • Supports metabolic health
  • Anti-inflammatory signalling
  • Supports focus without spikes

10. Clove Water

Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot water
  • 3-4 cloves

Benefits:

  • Contains anti-inflammatory eugenols
  • Antioxidant activity
  • Antimicrobial properties
  • Supports glucose metabolism
  • Supports oral and gut health

11. Ashwagandha Drink

Recipe:

  • 250 ml warm plant milk
  • ½ tsp ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Benefits:

  • Reduces stress-related inflammation
  • Supports cortisol regulation
  • Enhances nervous system resilience
  • Supports immune balance
  • Improves sleep quality

12. Rooibos Tea

Recipe:

  • 250 ml hot water
  • 1 rooibos tea bag

Benefits:

  • Naturally caffeine-free
  • High antioxidant content
  • Gentle on digestion
  • Supports cardiovascular health
  • Reduces oxidative stress

“These drinks are not meant to replace meals,” highlighted Nicole. “They’re not a cure. They are daily inputs that gently shift the internal environment toward repair instead of stress.”

When it comes to healing, simplicity and consistency matter more than intensity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

