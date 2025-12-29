Anti-inflammatory cheat sheet: Nutrition coach shares 12 easy drink recipes to end 2025 on a healthy note

As one eventful year draws to a close, we prepare to welcome the next with the hope of reaching new heights. And good health forms the cornerstone of that journey, no matter how different individual circumstances may be. Plant milk with turmeric and warm water helps reduce systemic inflammation, shares Nicole. (Adobe Stock)

Taking to Instagram on 28 December, nutrition and health coach Nicole Ebirt reminded us that it is better to start adapting to a healthy lifestyle before the year ends, instead of waiting to make it a part of the New Year’s resolution.

When it comes to inflammation, we are not dealing with an overnight change. “It builds quietly through stress, poor sleep, blood sugar swings, ultra-processed foods, alcohol, and a nervous system that never truly slows down,” wrote Nicole in the caption, adding that our daily choice of beverage can be a contributing factor.

Switching to warm, functional drinks that provide the body with useful compounds like polyphenols, flavonoids, minerals, and plant bioactives can have the following effects:

Lower inflammatory signalling

Support digestion and gut integrity

Calm the nervous system

Support recovery and sleep

Reduce oxidative stress

Here are the recipes for 12 anti-inflammatory drinks to pick from today to start 2026 on a healthier note.

1. Ginger Lemon Water

Recipe:

250 ml warm water

1 tsp grated ginger

½ lemon, juice

Benefits:

Reduces inflammatory markers

Supports digestion

Improves circulation

Reduces oxidative stress

Supports immune function

2. Golden Milk

Recipe:

250 ml plant milk

1 tsp turmeric

pinch of black pepper

Benefits:

Lowers systemic inflammation

Supports joint health

Antioxidant protection

Aids recovery

Supports gut lining

3. Fennel Tea

Recipe:

250 ml hot water

1 tsp crushed fennel seeds

Benefits:

Calms inflammation

Reduces bloating

Supports digestion

Soothes the nervous system

Antioxidant effect

4. Anti-inflammatory Cacao

Recipe:

250 ml warm plant milk

1 tsp raw cacao

Benefits:

Rich in polyphenols

Reduces oxidative stress

Calms the nervous system

Provides magnesium

Supports blood vessel health

5. Cinnamon Water

Recipe:

250 ml water

½ tsp cinnamon stick, simmered

Benefits:

Supports blood sugar balance

Calms cravings

Antioxidant effects

Reduces inflammatory signalling

Supports metabolic health

6. Green tea

Green tea is a rich source of cytokines that help reduce inflammation.(Adobe Stock)

Recipe:

250 ml hot (not boiling) water

1 green tea bag

Benefits:

Reduces inflammatory cytokines

High antioxidant capacity

Supports cellular health

Supports longevity

Improves metabolic markers

7. Ginger Turmeric Infusion

Recipe:

250 ml hot water

½ tsp turmeric

⅓ tsp ginger

Benefits:

Supports joint recovery

Antioxidant protection

Synergistic anti-inflammatory action

Supports immune balance

Improves digestion

8. Chamomile Tea

Recipe:

250 ml hot water

1 chamomile tea bag

Benefits:

Reduces inflammatory stress response

Calms the nervous system

Supports gut lining

Mild antispasmodic effect

Supports quality sleep

9. Matcha Latte

Matcha latte helps boost metabolic health, shares Nilcole.(Pexel)

Recipe:

250 ml warm plant milk

1 tsp matcha

Benefits:

High polyphenol content

Reduces oxidative damage

Supports metabolic health

Anti-inflammatory signalling

Supports focus without spikes

10. Clove Water

Recipe:

250 ml hot water

3-4 cloves

Benefits:

Contains anti-inflammatory eugenols

Antioxidant activity

Antimicrobial properties

Supports glucose metabolism

Supports oral and gut health

11. Ashwagandha Drink

Recipe:

250 ml warm plant milk

½ tsp ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Benefits:

Reduces stress-related inflammation

Supports cortisol regulation

Enhances nervous system resilience

Supports immune balance

Improves sleep quality

12. Rooibos Tea

Recipe:

250 ml hot water

1 rooibos tea bag

Benefits:

Naturally caffeine-free

High antioxidant content

Gentle on digestion

Supports cardiovascular health

Reduces oxidative stress

“These drinks are not meant to replace meals,” highlighted Nicole. “They’re not a cure. They are daily inputs that gently shift the internal environment toward repair instead of stress.”

When it comes to healing, simplicity and consistency matter more than intensity.

