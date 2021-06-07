Happiness is freshly baked muffins and this recipe of Mocha Oat Muffins is proof

Muffins are the kind of miracles and fairytales we’d like to believe in as we slip into a Monday evening and wrap up work. Healthier than cupcakes, muffins are often acceptable to eat for breakfast if you make them at home yourself with fiber-rich ingredients such as oats, flaxseed, coconut flour, and whole-wheat flour and protein-rich ingredients like whole eggs or egg whites, Greek yogurt, oats, almond flour or protein powder.

In our quest for a similar recipe, we recently stumbled upon Mocha Oat Muffins which reinstated our belief in the fact that happiness is freshly baked muffins. If there is a petition for Muffin Mondays, we are up for signing it since we believe there is more creativity put into muffin recipes than into the rest of society combined.

On that note, check out the recipe of Mocha Oat Muffins below which is healthy, easy to make and tasty enough to make you go weak in the knees.

Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned oats (1.5 cups ground, 1 cup whole)

1 scoop chocolate vegan protein powder (or other flavour too!)

2 ripe bananas (1 cup mashed or or 1 cup applesauce)

2 large eggs, (lightly beaten, may use flax eggs)

1/3 cup maple syrup (or honey)

3/4 cup milk (can use non-dairy milk)

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tablespoon instant coffee

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

Method:

Place 1.5 cups of oats in a food processor and blend/pulse until they reach a rough, flour like consistency. Mash bananas well, they should have no lumps. You can use a mixer to mash them before adding the other wet ingredients.

Add eggs, maple syrup and milk. Mix to combine. Add dry ingredients (including the ground oats and 1 cup whole oats) to wet ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Allow these to sit for 10 minutes to soak the oats.

Scoop into muffin tin, well greased or lined with parchment muffin wrappers. Bake at 350°F for 20 -23 minutes. (Tops should spring back when lightly pressed and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin should come out clean.)

(Recipe: Instagram/fitpipmunchies)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

