Healthy Bottle Gourd Recipe With Chicken And Quinoa Delivering 50+ Gram Protein For Fitness

Post-workout chicken lauki stir fry with quinoa provides 50g+ protein making it the perfect dinner recipe for a balanced plate. Popular among high protein post workout chicken dinner ideas, this recipe delivers flavour, nutrition, and freshness while fitting easily into healthy eating plans. Chicken Lauki Stir Fry And Quinoa (Freepik)

Chicken is valued for its high-quality protein that supports muscle growth and recovery">muscle growth and recovery. Quinoa, originally cultivated in South America, is a complete plant protein">plant protein containing all essential amino acids and complex carbohydrates">amino acids and complex carbohydrates that provide steady energy. Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is widely enjoyed across Indian kitchens during summer because of its high water content and light texture. Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals">fibre, vitamins, and minerals, these ingredients create a healthy bottle gourd recipe with chicken that supports digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition">digestion, hydration, and balanced nutrition.

First stir-frying lean chicken pieces with garlic, ginger, and mild spices before adding diced lauki and colourful vegetables. Cooked quinoa is folded into the mixture, creating a balanced combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. Fresh coriander, lemon juice, and herbs add brightness, while simple seasonings allow the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine. This approach creates one of the practical 50g protein meals for bodybuilding and active lifestyles.

Regular quinoa recipes often focus on grains and vegetables with moderate protein levels. This recipe includes lean chicken and hydrating lauki to increase protein, improve nutritional balance, and provide a more complete recovery meal. The addition of fresh vegetables and herbs also creates a colourful dish that works especially well during warmer months while supporting fitness and healthy eating goals.