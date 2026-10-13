Navratri 2026: Craving something crunchy during fasting? Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's easy suran chips recipe

Easy to make at home, these chips are a great alternative to your usual vrat snacks and can be enjoyed with your evening tea or served to family and friends. Want to try something different this Navratri? Here's how you can make these crunchy bites at home. (Also read: Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink )

Looking for a crunchy snack to enjoy during Navratri? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a simple recipe that you can add to your festive menu! Suran ke chips are crispy, flavourful and perfect for those moments when you feel like munching on something tasty while observing the fast.

Method 1. Peel and slice the yam: Peel the suran carefully and cut it into thin slices. Sprinkle arrowroot powder over the slices.

2. Heat the oil: Heat sufficient peanut oil in a kadai over medium heat for deep-frying.

3. Fry until crispy: Carefully add the yam slices to the hot oil and deep-fry until golden brown and crisp. Fry in batches if required to avoid overcrowding the kadai.

4. Drain and season: Remove the chips from the oil and place them on absorbent paper to remove excess oil. While they are still hot, sprinkle rock salt and red chilli powder over them.

5. Cool and serve: Allow the chips to cool before serving. Enjoy them fresh for the best crunch.