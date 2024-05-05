Nourish your body with jowar: From upma to pancake, 5 delicious jowar recipes for a nutrient-packed meal

Looking to add a nutritious twist to your meals? Jowar, also known as sorghum, is a gluten-free ancient grain packed with essential nutrients. Jowar offers a rich array of essential nutrients, including vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B6, as well as minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. It is also a powerhouse of dietary fiber, promoting digestive health, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting heart health by reducing cholesterol and inflammation. From comforting khichdi to crispy rotis and refreshing salads, there are countless ways to incorporate jowar into your diet. Let's explore some healthy and delicious jowar recipes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds while nourishing your body. (Also read: Beat the heat: From virgin pina colada to guava martini; 5 irresistible summer mocktail recipes you must try ) Explore five nutritious and tasty jowar recipes that will delight your palate and boost your well-being.(Pinterest)

5 Healthy and Delicious Jowar Recipes

1. Jowar upma

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Jowar upma recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup sorghum (jowar)

Salt to taste

2 tbsps ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 sprig of curry leaves

2-3 green chillies, slit

½ tsp sugar

2 tbsps roasted and crushed peanuts

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander

Lemon wedges for serving

Coriander sprig for garnish

Method:

1. Wash and soak jowar in sufficient water for 8-10 hours.

2. Drain the water, transfer in a pressure cooker. Add 2½ cups water, salt and close the lid.

3. Cook on medium heat till the pressure is released 4-5 times.

4. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add cumin seeds and once they start to change the colour, add, add asafoetida, curry leaves and chillies and sauté for 30-40 seconds.

5. Open the pressure cooker once the pressure settles completely.

6. Add cooked jowar and mix well. Add sugar, adjust salt, peanuts, coriander and mix well.

7. Transfer in a serving bowl, garnish with lemon wedge, coriander sprig and serve hot.

2. Jowar pancakes

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Jowar pancakes recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup jowar (white millet) flour

½ cup grated cucumber

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

Salt to taste

1 tbsp fresh curds (dahi)

A pinch of turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Oil for greasing and cooking

For serving

Green chutney

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients along with approx. 5 to 7 tbsp of water in a deep bowl and mix well to make a batter of pouring consistency.

2. Grease a non-stick mini uttapa pan with a little oil.

3. Pour 2 tbsp of the batter in each of the uttapa moulds and spread it gently in a circular motion to make a round.

4. Cook using a little oil, till they turn brown in colour from both sides.

5. Serve immediately with green chutney.

3. Jowar cutlet

(Recipe by Chef Shipra Khanna)

Jowar cutlet recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup Jowar (Sorghum) flour

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans)

2 tablespoons oil

For the Cutlet Coating:

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup rice flour

Salt to taste

Water for making a paste

For Frying:

Oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Boil 2 cups of water in a pan, and add 1 cup of Jowar flour while stirring continuously.

2. Cook the Jowar mixture until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

3. Add salt, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin seeds, and the chopped mixed vegetables. Mix well.

4. Allow the mixture to cool slightly.

5 Grease your hands with a little oil and shape the mixture into small cutlets or patties.

6. In a bowl, mix breadcrumbs and rice flour together. Add a pinch of salt.

7. Add water to the breadcrumbs and rice flour to make a thick, smooth paste.

8. Dip each cutlet into the breadcrumb-rice flour paste, making sure it's coated evenly.

9. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.

10. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the coated cutlets into the oil one by one.

11. Fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

12. Remove the cutlets and place them on paper towels to remove excess oil.

13. Serve the Jowar cutlets hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

4. Jowar Bhakri with Thecha

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Jowar Bhakri with Thecha recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup sorghum (jowar) flour + for dusting

6-8 green chillies, broken

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Salt to taste

¼ cup scraped fresh coconut

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

1. To make thecha, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and sauté till fragrant.

2. Add garlic, mix and sauté for a minute. Add green chillies, mix and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add sesame seeds, mix and sauté for a minute. Add salt and mix well.

4. Add coconut, mix and sauté till it turns golden. Add coriander leaves and mix well.

5. Transfer in a mortar and crush coarsely with a pestle. Set aside.

6. To make bhakri, take the flour in a bowl. Add salt and sufficient water, mix and knead into a semi-soft dough.

7. Divide the dough into equal portions. Dust the worktop with some flour, keep the portions on it and roll out into medium size bhakris.

8. Heat a non-stick tawa. Place a bhakri, sprinkle some water and roast till evenly done and golden from both sides.

9. Serve hot bhakris with thecha.

5. Cabbage Jowar Muthias

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Cabbage Jowar Muthias recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated cabbage

1 cup jowar (white millet) flour

¼ cup curds (dahi)

1 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

1 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

1½ tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

3 to 4 curry leaves (kadi patta)

For the garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Combine the cabbage, jowar flour, curds, coriander, lemon juice, ginger-green chilli paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, ¼ tsp of asafoetida, sugar and salt in a deep bowl and knead into a soft dough using approx. ¼ cup of water.

2. Divide the dough into 2 equal portions and shape each portion into 125 mm. (5") cylindrical roll.

3. Arrange both the rolls on a greased sieve and steam in a steamer for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow it to cool completely.

4. Once cooled, cut each roll into 13 mm. (½”) thick slices and keep aside.

5. Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.

6. When the seeds crackle, add the remaining ¼ tsp of asafoetida and curry leaves and sauté for a few seconds.

7. Add the sliced muthias, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes or till they turn light brown in colour, while tossing gently and occasionally.

8. Garnish with coriander and serve hot with green chutney.