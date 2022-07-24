POV: It’s raining outside and you’re relishing on aloo pyaaz pakode. Recipe here

Monsoon is here, and so is the craving for munching on hot pakoras. With the pouring rain outside, our Sunday plans get cancelled too soon. Hence, we are stuck inside the house and with the craving for relishing on monsoon favourite munchies. But Chef Kunal Kapur is here to the rescue. The chef shared a super easy and fun recipe of preparing hot aloo pyaaz pakoras at home with tandoori dip by the side, which you can munch on, while brewing interesting conversations with family and friends, with the backdrop of the sound of rain outside.

Ingredients:

For Potato Stuffing:

Oil - 2 tbsp

Heeng - a pinch

Mustard seeds - 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 1 no

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Garlic, chopped - ½ tsp

Curry leaf - few

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Salt - to taste

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Potato, boiled & mashed - 2 cups

For Onions:

Onion, medium - 4 nos

Oil - for frying

Mozzarella cheese, diced - 10tbsph

For Batter:

Besan - ½ cup

Salt - a pinch

Turmeric - ¼ tsp

Chilli powder - ½ tsp

Ajwain - ½ tsp

Green Chilli, Chopped - 1no

Ginger, Chopped - 1 tsp

Kasoori Methi Powder - ½ tsp

Garam Masala - ¼ tsp

Jeera Powder - ½ tsp

Water - 2 cups/200 ml

Coriander, Chopped - ½ tsp

Chaat Masala - 1 tsp

For Tandoori Mayo Dip:

Mustard oil - ⅓ cup

Kashmiri Chilli powder - 1tbsp

Hung curd - ¼ cup

Mayonnaise - 4 tbsp

Lemon juice - 2 tsp

Ginger garlic paste - ½ tsp

Coriander, chopped - a handful

Black salt - a pinch

Salt - a pinch

Kasoori methi Powder - ½ tsp

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and asafoetida. Then add chopped green chillies, ginger and garlic to the mixture. While the garlic is raw, add curry leaves, turmeric and red chilli powder, and boiled and mashed potatoes with salt to the pan. Cook everything and mask the potatoes completely and keep aside to cool down. Then cut onions in half and separate the layers. Fill the onion shells with a small ball of the potato mixture. Poke a hole in the potato mixture and add mozzarella cheese, and close with more potato mixture. Then cover it with another onion shell and repeat the same with every shell. Make a basic pakora batter with gram flour, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, ajwain, chopped green chillies, ginger, kasoori methi, garam masala, cumin powder and water and whisk the batter till it comes to a thick consistency. Now dip the stuffed onions in the batter and deep fry them till they turn golden brown.

For making the tandoori dip, add raw mustard oil and red chilli powder in a bowl and mix together. Add hung curd, mayonnaise, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste, fresh coriander, black salt, salt and kasoori methi powder to the mixture. Mix everything together and serve as a dip with the aloo pyaaz pakoras.