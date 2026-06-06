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    Weight Loss Salad Featuring Quinoa And Pomegranate Offers Low-Glycemic Nutrition And Refreshing Summer Flavours

    High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad combines quinoa, pomegranate, vegetables, and herbs to create a refreshing, low-glycemic meal rich in protein and fibre.

    Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 9:55 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Every spoonful of quinoa, pomegranate salad offers a mix of juicy fruit, fluffy grains, and crisp vegetables that make healthy eating more enjoyable. This high-protein quinoa pomegranate salad is a nutrient-dense, low-glycemic summer recipe that is perfect for weight loss combining flavour, colour, and balanced nutrition while fitting easily into weight-conscious meal plans and gluten-free meal prep routines.

    High Protein Quinoa Salad With Pomegranate (Freepik)
    High Protein Quinoa Salad With Pomegranate (Freepik)

    Quinoa originated in South America and is often called a complete protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids. Pomegranate adds a juicy burst of sweetness along with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. Together, they create a high protein quinoa salad that supports balanced eating while providing important nutrients. The combination of protein, fibre, and a low glycemic profile helps make this salad suitable for people looking for nutritious summer meal options.

    The salad is prepared by cooking quinoa until light and fluffy and then combining it with pomegranate arils, cucumber, bell peppers, herbs, and a simple lemon dressing. Some versions also include chickpeas, feta cheese, nuts, or seeds for extra texture and nutrition. The result is a colourful dish with crunchy, juicy, and soft elements that work beautifully together. Served chilled, it becomes one of the most refreshing summer salad recipes for lunch or meal prep.

    Many regular salads rely mainly on leafy vegetables and may provide limited protein. High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad includes protein-rich quinoa, fibre-rich pomegranate, and nutrient-dense vegetables that create a more balanced meal. The salad offers greater satiety, a wider range of vitamins and minerals, and a low-glycemic carbohydrate source. Its combination of textures, colours, and nutrients makes it a more substantial option than many everyday salads while still remaining light and refreshing.

    Quinoa Pomegranate Salad vs Regular Salad: Which Offers More Nutrition Per Bowl?

    Feature

    High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad

    Regular Salad

    Main Protein Source

    Quinoa

    Usually minimal

    Protein Content

    High

    Low to moderate

    Fibre Content

    High

    Moderate

    Glycemic Index

    Low

    Varies

    Satiety Value

    Higher

    Lower

    Antioxidants

    High from pomegranate

    Depends on ingredients

    Gluten-Free

    Yes

    Depends on ingredients

    Meal Prep Friendly

    Excellent

    Moderate

    Texture

    Crunchy, juicy, fluffy

    Mostly crunchy

    Weight-Loss Support

    Stronger due to protein and fibre

    Depends on ingredients

    Quick Facts About This Summer Salad

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Calories: Approx. 220 per serving

    Cuisine Style: Global Healthy Salad

    Best Served: Chilled

    Main Ingredient: Quinoa and Pomegranate

    High-Protein Quinoa Pomegranate Salad Recipe

    Fluffy quinoa, juicy pomegranate, fresh vegetables, and lemon dressing create a colourful salad packed with nutrition and flavour.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup cooked quinoa
    • ½ cup pomegranate arils
    • ½ cup cucumber, diced
    • ¼ cup bell pepper, diced
    • 2 tablespoons parsley or coriander, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste

    Method

    1. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and allow it to cool.
    2. Combine quinoa, pomegranate, cucumber, and bell peppers in a bowl.
    3. Add chopped herbs.
    4. Mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
    5. Pour dressing over the salad and toss gently.
    6. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving.

    Easy Ways to Boost the Nutrition Further

    1. Add boiled chickpeas for extra protein.
    2. Mix in steamed edamame for fibre and amino acids.
    3. Include chopped walnuts for omega-3 fats.
    4. Add pumpkin seeds for zinc and magnesium.
    5. Toss in kale for vitamin K.
    6. Add arugula for additional antioxidants.
    7. Include cucumber for hydration.
    8. Mix in avocado for healthy fats.
    9. Add fresh mint for extra freshness.
    10. Use extra virgin olive oil in the dressing.

    Nutritional Value of Quinoa Pomegranate Salad

    Quinoa and pomegranate provide protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support balanced nutrition. Here is a list of approximate values per serving.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    220 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    30 g

    Protein

    8 g

    Fat

    7 g

    Fibre

    6 g

    Vitamin C

    12 mg

    Iron

    2 mg

    Magnesium

    65 mg

    Potassium

    280 mg

    Antioxidants

    High

    FAQs

    Is quinoa pomegranate salad good for weight loss?

    High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad combines protein, fibre, and low-glycemic ingredients that make high-protein quinoa pomegranate salad suitable for weight-conscious meal plans.

    Can quinoa pomegranate salad be prepared in advance?

    High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad works very well as a gluten free meal prep option and can be refrigerated for up to two days.

    Is quinoa pomegranate salad gluten-free?

    High-protein quinoa pomegranate salad is naturally gluten-free because quinoa does not contain gluten and pairs well with fresh vegetables and fruits.

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