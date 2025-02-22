Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says 'people are triggered' by Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs for this reason

Rujuta Diwekar, who is a celebrity nutritionist and has worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for many years, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post on the Hindi film Mrs, which has been grabbing attention after its OTT release earlier in February. It is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), and stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. Rujuta said that the film, which tells the story of a newlywed woman who has to navigate regressive traditions, is 'triggering' people. Also read | Sanya Malhotra's Mrs co-star Kanwaljit Singh reveals he apologised to her after watching film Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs was released on ZEE5 in February 2025.

The movie Mrs is a commentary on patriarchy, exploring the struggles of a woman navigating a traditional and oppressive marriage. The drudgery of the kitchen and its many unpleasantries — cleaning, utensils and leaking taps — are left to the women in Mrs, while the men indulge themselves with their phone.

What Rujuta Diwekar said

In the post, Rujuta said, “People are triggered by Mrs because, for the first time, they are discovering that most girls who stay silent, smile and serve are seething with anger inside. And if the opportunity presents itself, will throw a bucket on your face and escape the hell hole they are in.”

She further wrote, “All labour without acknowledgement, appreciation and value is exploitation. Just because people are your mother, sister, wife, daughter, they don't want to be relegated to the position of invisibility and insignificance.” Rujuta wrote in the caption of her post, “Kya bolti tu (What do you say)?”

Old post on husbands

Rujuta often shares her take on women and their role in how a family eats, functions and goes on about everyday life. In a 2024 post on Instagram, she had shared how husbands 'who shame wives, make cruel jokes on size' are red flags. She listed all the ways men make slight digs at their wives here and there as the wives try to become fit and healthy and 'get a grip on their health'.

Her post attracted all kinds of reactions, with some even saying that men tend to lose weight faster than women not because of biology, but because they get healthy ready meals prepared by their wives as well as all the support they need. Others said women do not get the same support from their husbands during their weight loss journey that they provide to their spouses.