Chakra Horoscope Today, November 4, 2026: You may want to redirect your energy towards situations and people who appreciate you

Aries Horoscope Today
Joy and perseverance remind you that happiness and determination can work together. Celebrate small victories and keep moving towards your goals, even when progress takes time.
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Joy and perseverance remind you that happiness and determination can work together. Celebrate small victories and keep moving towards your goals, even when progress takes time.
Crystal remedy: Citrine for optimism and motivation.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and take slow breaths. Visualize green light and repeat, “I welcome joy and remain committed to my path.”
What to eat or drink: Berries, leafy greens, and ginger tea.
Self worth asks you to recognize your value without depending on external approval. Trust your abilities, honor your boundaries, and stop comparing your journey with others.
Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence and courage.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm above your navel and repeat the seed mantra RAM, visualizing golden light strengthening your confidence.
What to eat or drink: Bananas, whole grains, and lemon water.
Impatience and grief may create emotional tension. Give yourself time to process difficult feelings instead of rushing towards solutions. Healing happens at its own pace.
Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for emotional healing and compassion.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and practise slow breathing. Imagine releasing sadness with every exhale, then repeat YAM gently.
What to eat or drink: Warm soup, berries, and chamomile tea.
The quest theme encourages exploration, curiosity, and a deeper search for meaning. Follow your questions and remain open to new perspectives. The answers you need may emerge through experience.
Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for wisdom and inner guidance.
Chakra balancing practice: Focus on the space between your eyebrows and repeat OM while visualizing indigo light.
What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, and herbal tea.
Perfection and renewal encourage you to release unrealistic expectations and embrace a fresh start. You don't need to have everything figured out to make meaningful progress. Allow yourself to learn as you go.
Crystal remedy: Malachite for transformation and personal growth.
Chakra balancing practice: Breathe deeply into your abdomen and visualize golden light. Repeat RAM, reminding yourself that growth matters more than perfection.
What to eat or drink: Oranges, carrots, and leafy greens.
Expansion invites you to move beyond familiar limits and welcome opportunities for personal growth. Be open to learning, new experiences, and perspectives that challenge your usual way of thinking.
Crystal remedy: Citrine for confidence and positive growth.
Chakra balancing practice: Sit upright and visualize golden light expanding from your solar plexus. Repeat RAM as you focus on possibility and confidence.
What to eat or drink: Whole grains, citrus fruits, and water.
Passion brings renewed enthusiasm and creative energy. Reconnect with what excites you, whether it is a personal interest, relationship, or meaningful goal. Let genuine desire guide your actions.
Crystal remedy: Carnelian for creativity and motivation.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands below your navel and repeat VAM. Visualize warm orange light awakening your creativity and enthusiasm.
What to eat or drink: Mangoes, carrots, and refreshing herbal tea.
Rejection may bring disappointment or make you question your worth. Remember that not every closed door is a reflection of your value. Redirect your energy towards situations and people who appreciate you.
Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine for emotional healing and self-acceptance.
Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and another above your navel. Breathe slowly and affirm, “I am worthy of love, respect, and new opportunities.”
What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, and warm lemon water.
Service reminds you that kindness and meaningful contributions can create a positive impact. Offer help where it is genuinely needed, but maintain healthy boundaries and remember to care for yourself too.
Crystal remedy: Jade for compassion and harmony.
Chakra balancing practice: Practise heart-centred breathing while visualizing green light around your chest. Repeat YAM and set an intention to act with kindness.
What to eat or drink: Green vegetables, lentils, and fresh fruit.
Release encourages you to let go of emotional burdens, outdated beliefs, or situations that no longer support your wellbeing. Make room for change instead of holding on to what has already served its purpose.
Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding and letting go.
Chakra balancing practice: Sit comfortably and take ten slow breaths. Imagine releasing tension with each exhale while repeating LAM to restore grounding.
What to eat or drink: Sweet potatoes, oats, and ginger tea.
Gratitude and soulmate energy highlight meaningful relationships and emotional connection. Appreciate the people who support your growth, and nurture bonds built on trust, respect, and genuine understanding.
Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for love and emotional harmony.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM. Visualize green light expanding as you recall the relationships and experiences you appreciate.
What to eat or drink: Strawberries, avocado, and herbal tea.
Vanity asks you to examine whether appearances or external validation are influencing your choices. Appreciate your strengths without becoming overly concerned with how others perceive you. Authentic confidence comes from within.
Crystal remedy: Pyrite for confidence and self-assurance.
Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm above your navel and breathe deeply. Repeat RAM, affirming, “My worth comes from within.”
What to eat or drink: Bananas, leafy greens, and cucumber water.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More