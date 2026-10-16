Chakra Horoscope Today, October 16, 2026: Trust your observations and give yourself time before making a decision today

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat & Third Eye Chakras A facade may conceal what your instincts are already sensing. Pay attention to subtle signals, but seek clarity before drawing conclusions. Authenticity will help you move forward with confidence.

Chakra practice: Chant HAM softly, then sit quietly and notice what your intuition is telling you.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, pears or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown & Solar Plexus Chakras Faith can help you move beyond a victim mindset. You may not control every circumstance, but you can choose how you respond and where you direct your energy.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM, then identify one practical step you can take to regain a sense of agency.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Old energy is dissipating, creating room for a clearer perspective. Avoid clinging to outdated expectations simply because they are familiar. Let change happen without forcing an immediate replacement.

Chakra practice: Breathe slowly and visualize unnecessary emotional weight dissolving with each exhale.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Trickery calls for discernment. Be mindful of half truths, mixed messages and assumptions. Trust your observations, verify important details and give yourself time before making a decision.

Chakra practice: Pause for three deep breaths before responding to anything that feels uncertain.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Obsidian.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Root Chakras Gratitude can help you navigate an impasse with greater patience. Acknowledge what is working, then consider whether a different approach could help you move beyond the current obstacle.

Chakra practice: List three things you appreciate and one new solution you could try.

What to eat/drink: Leafy greens, kiwi or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Complacency may feel comfortable, but it can quietly limit your potential. Appreciate your stability while challenging yourself to make one meaningful improvement.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM for five minutes and choose one small action that supports your growth.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, corn or yellow lentils.

Crystal remedy: Pyrite.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Prayer offers a moment to reconnect with your deeper values. Whether you seek guidance, comfort or clarity, allow quiet reflection to settle your thoughts before taking the next step.

Chakra practice: Spend five minutes in prayer or silent gratitude.

What to eat/drink: Purple fruits, walnuts or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Destiny reminds you that some turning points become clear only in hindsight. Stay engaged with your choices while remaining open to unexpected opportunities and changes in direction.

Chakra practice: Reflect on a recent change and write down what it may be teaching you.

What to eat/drink: Grapes, berries or nourishing whole foods.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Vanity may draw your attention towards appearances or external approval. Reconnect with what genuinely matters to you, and let your confidence come from your values rather than comparison.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM and write down three qualities you value in yourself.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Enlightenment can arrive when you are willing to reconsider an old belief. A fresh perspective may help you understand a challenge differently and reveal a more constructive way forward.

Chakra practice: Meditate on OM and observe your thoughts without judgement.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Impartiality helps you separate facts from personal bias. Listen to different viewpoints before reaching a conclusion, and allow new information to refine your understanding.

Chakra practice: Consider two perspectives on a current situation before deciding what you believe.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self worth strengthens when you stop seeking permission to be yourself. Honor your needs, recognize your abilities and remember that your value remains intact even when others do not understand your choices.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and repeat, " I trust myself and honor my worth.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)