Chakra Horoscope Today, October 9, 2026: Protect your energy by creating clear boundaries around responsibilities today

Today’s chakra energy encourages completion, emotional renewal and a healthier relationship with self-worth. Let your zodiac guidance help you recognize where persistence is needed and where it is time to release.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Complacency can quietly slow your growth. Appreciate what you have achieved, but stay curious about what you can still improve without putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.

Chakra practice: Chant RAM for five minutes while sitting upright.

What to eat/drink: Bananas, corn or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Completion brings a sense of fulfilment. Allow yourself to acknowledge how far you have come instead of immediately searching for the next task.

Chakra practice: Spend a few minutes in gratitude or quiet prayer.

What to eat/drink: Purple grapes, berries or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Wisdom comes from seeing beyond the immediate situation. Trust what experience has taught you and allow intuition to complement logic.

Chakra practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and reflect before making an important decision.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Perseverance is your strength today. Keep moving forward, but remember that sustainable progress also requires patience and proper rest.

Chakra practice: Take a grounding walk while focusing on each step.

What to eat/drink: Root vegetables, lentils or warm soup.

Crystal remedy: Hematite.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Joy and bittersweet emotions can coexist. Let yourself celebrate what feels good while honoring the emotions connected to what is changing or ending.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your heart and take ten slow breaths.

What to eat/drink: Berries, pomegranate or leafy greens.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart & Sacral Chakras A meaningful connection may support emotional renewal. Allow yourself to experience closeness without rushing to define where it is going.

Chakra practice: Practise heart-centred breathing followed by gentle hip-opening stretches.

What to eat/drink: Oranges, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus & Root Chakras Balance can become difficult when work takes over everything else. Protect your energy by creating clear boundaries around responsibilities.

Chakra practice: Ground yourself before starting work and take intentional breaks throughout the day.

What to eat/drink: Whole grains, bananas or root vegetables.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Rejection may sting, but it does not define your value. See the experience as information rather than a judgement of who you are.

Chakra practice: Repeat, “What is meant for me will meet me with openness,” while breathing slowly.

What to eat/drink: Spinach, avocado or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat & Heart Chakras Gossip can create emotional clutter. Release the need to discuss what does not belong to you and use your words more consciously.

Chakra practice: Practise mindful silence and speak only what feels truthful and necessary.

What to eat/drink: Blueberries, cucumber or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Isolation may feel protective, but too much withdrawal can make challenges seem heavier. Give yourself solitude without completely disconnecting from support.

Chakra practice: Spend time outdoors or connect with someone who makes you feel grounded.

What to eat/drink: Nuts, seeds, lentils or warm nourishing food.

Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Recovery is underway, even if some old energy is still dissipating. Do not rush the process; healing often happens gradually and quietly.

Chakra practice: Practise slow heart-centred breathing and visualise stale energy leaving with each exhale.

What to eat/drink: Green vegetables, kiwi or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self worth is your central lesson today. Stop measuring yourself through comparison and reconnect with the qualities that make you uniquely valuable.

Chakra practice: Place your hand over your solar plexus and repeat, “I am enough as I am.”

What to eat/drink: Bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)