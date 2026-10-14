The theory of three meetings: Could a passing stranger, a missed connection and a second chance be part of the same love story?

Some people enter your life so quietly that you barely notice them at first. They may be a passing face, a familiar name, or someone you meet briefly without giving the encounter much thought. Yet, as life unfolds, you may find yourself crossing paths with the same person again, sometimes when you least expect it.

The theory of three meetings offers a spiritual perspective on these encounters. It suggests that you may meet the same soul three times in your life, with each meeting bringing a different experience. While the idea is not backed by scientific evidence, it offers an interesting way to reflect on love, timing, personal growth, and the connections that leave a lasting impression.

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The first meeting: When you barely notice them The first meeting may seem like an ordinary moment. You meet someone briefly, exchange a few words, or pass them in a crowd. At this stage, you are still discovering who you are, learning from your experiences, and figuring out what you want from life. You may not realize that this person could become significant to you later.

There may be no immediate attraction or sense of familiarity, just another encounter in an already busy life. According to the theory, the first meeting introduces you to someone without revealing what that connection might eventually mean.

The second meeting: When the timing feels wrong The second meeting is believed to bring a different kind of awareness. This time, you may notice a spark, feel drawn to the person, or wonder why your paths have crossed again. What once seemed like an ordinary encounter may suddenly feel more meaningful. However, attraction does not always mean that two people are ready for a relationship. You may be dealing with personal struggles, working toward different goals, or carrying emotional baggage from the past. The other person may be facing similar challenges.

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Even when a connection feels strong, circumstances can pull you in opposite directions. The theory views this meeting as a reminder that feelings alone may not be enough to make a relationship work. Sometimes, personal growth and emotional readiness take time.

The third meeting: When you have grown The third meeting is the most meaningful part of the theory. It suggests you may cross paths again once you gain a better understanding of yourself and what you need from a relationship. By this point, you may have experienced heartbreak, learned from difficult relationships, and become more comfortable with your own emotions. You may no longer approach love with the same fears or expectations you once had.

If the connection returns, you might find it easier to communicate honestly, recognize what matters to you, and build something more stable. Instead of feeling caught between attraction and uncertainty, you may feel ready to explore what the relationship could become.