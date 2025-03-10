Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal travel alert: Yellow alert in state ahead of snowfall and thunderstorms; is your trip at risk?

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla
Mar 10, 2025 06:02 PM IST

Travellers beware: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts thunderstorm and lightning in parts of Himachal from Wednesday to Friday.

The Shimla centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, and from Wednesday to Friday.

Himachal travel Alert: IMD predicts snow and storms; should you cancel your plans?(Picture only for representational purpose/HT_PRINT)
Himachal travel Alert: IMD predicts snow and storms; should you cancel your plans?(Picture only for representational purpose/HT_PRINT)

Isolated places in the higher reaches of the state received mild snowfall on Monday, the MeT office said.

Keylong received 1 cm of snow, while Gondla witnessed traces of it, it said.

Meanwhile, police in Lahaul and Spiti have asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from the sensitive areas as snowfall has been reported from near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state since Sunday evening, barring mild spells of snow at isolated places.

Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Himachal Pradesh received 50.4 mm rainfall, as against a normal of 34.9 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 10, marking an excess of 44 per cent, the Met office said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On