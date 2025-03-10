Himachal travel alert: Yellow alert in state ahead of snowfall and thunderstorms; is your trip at risk?

The Shimla centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, and from Wednesday to Friday. Himachal travel Alert: IMD predicts snow and storms; should you cancel your plans?(Picture only for representational purpose/HT_PRINT)

Isolated places in the higher reaches of the state received mild snowfall on Monday, the MeT office said.

Keylong received 1 cm of snow, while Gondla witnessed traces of it, it said.

Meanwhile, police in Lahaul and Spiti have asked commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from the sensitive areas as snowfall has been reported from near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state since Sunday evening, barring mild spells of snow at isolated places.

Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Himachal Pradesh received 50.4 mm rainfall, as against a normal of 34.9 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 10, marking an excess of 44 per cent, the Met office said.