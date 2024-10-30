Menu Explore
Indigo launches daily direct flights from Pune to Dubai, just in time for winter travel

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Mumbai
Oct 30, 2024 05:19 PM IST

IndiGo brings Dubai closer to Pune: Daily direct flights to the UAE’s favourite city begin this November, more international destinations coming

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced the launch of its second international flight from Pune in Maharashtra with the introduction of a daily direct service to Dubai from November 22.

Indigo launches daily direct flights from Pune to Dubai, just in time for winter travel (Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Indigo launches daily direct flights from Pune to Dubai, just in time for winter travel (Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

With this new addition by IndiGo, the airline will now operate 383 average weekly flights out of Pune offering direct connectivity to over 25 destinations in India and two international destinations, the Gurugram-headquartered airline said in a statement.

This new route will enhance IndiGo's international network from Pune by providing direct connectivity to one of the most sought-after tourist and business destinations for Indian travellers in the UAE, it said.

The daily connectivity between Pune and Dubai will enhance accessibility between the two cities and introduce new avenues for business and job opportunities for travelers, IndiGo said.

"With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will now operate over 100 weekly, direct, flights to Dubai from 13 cities in India, and now offers a wide choice of more than 225 weekly flights into the UAE from 18 cities in India," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

The airline has already announced a flight to Bangkok from Pune.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
