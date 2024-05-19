 Kerala: Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, other districts | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala: Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, other districts

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Thiruvananthapuram
May 19, 2024 12:46 PM IST

MET Department issues red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki and sounded orange alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam

As rains lashed many parts of Kerala, authorities on Sunday urged people, particularly those living in hilly and coastal areas, to exercise vigil.

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road, amidst rains, in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala: Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, other districts (PTI Photo)
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road, amidst rains, in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala: Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, other districts (PTI Photo)

The Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for Sunday and Monday, and sounded orange alerts for four other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam, for these days.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Met office predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala till 1 pm on Sunday.

The Idukki District Collector has ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.

"Strict instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Regional Transport Officers, and Tehsildars to implement the ban effectively," an official statement said.

Mining activities have been banned in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts in view of the forecast for heavy rain.

The southern district of Thiruvananthapuram experienced heavy rains on Saturday night, leading to waterlogging in the city and its suburbs, affecting normal life.

Visuals aired by news channels showed that houses and shops were flooded in some parts.

Due to the non-completion of the Smart City Road, waterlogging has worsened in many places.

In some areas, canals crisscrossing the capital city and its suburbs overflowed.

The affected people alleged that the lack of pre-monsoon cleaning of canals and drainage systems was the reason for the waterlogging in the capital city and its suburbs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Kerala: Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, other districts

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On