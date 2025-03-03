Orange alert issued: Here’s what travellers need to know before visiting Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley experienced a drop in temperature after recent rainfall, contributing to the winter chill. The temperature recorded was five degrees Celsius. Srinagar, 03: People holding an umbrella pass on a road amid rains, in Srinagar on Monday.(ANI Photo/Basit Zargar)

Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall likely over the Jammu region and Himachal Pradesh, along with hail predictions for Punjab.

Tourists visiting the valley are experiencing the changing weather conditions, with many relishing the snowfall in popular destinations like Gulmarg.

Speaking to ANI, tourist Akshay, who hails from Mumbai, shared his experience. "It is quite cold now. Compared to yesterday, when the weather was a bit clear, today started with rainfall, making it even colder. We were lucky to witness snowfall in Gulmarg, which was an incredible experience. We stayed there for two days, and the snowfall on February 26-27 was mesmerizing."

"We enjoyed riding a lot in Dal Lake..Later, we took a house boat, so we had a stay there, so it was very good to eat and drink food and whatever the ride was there in the rain or the snow or whatever in the winter, it was fun...February has ended, and March has begun, so the weather is likely to be pleasant now. Compared to the last three months, this is a great time to visit," he further added.

Another tourist, Anvita from Gujarat's Vadodara, said, "It is very cold. We are wearing four layers of clothes now, and it is still very cold. At the moment, it is very good. We enjoyed the weather. We enjoyed it very much. We stayed in the houseboat. We rode Shikara for a whole day. It was very fun, and at the same time, we tried the food here, including homemade dishes, which were also very good."

She further stated, "I saw the weather forecast, so there is a chance to see snowfall between the 6th and 13th. If it happens, it would be very good. If it happens, then everyone should definitely come."

With winter tourism thriving in Kashmir, visitors are making the most of their stay, indulging in boat rides, local cuisine, and sightseeing.