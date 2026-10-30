The Texas Hill Country Is Going Upscale. Here’s Where to Go.

When I left my home in San Antonio for a yearlong sabbatical one hour northwest in Fredericksburg, Texas, I wasn’t planning to stay. It was the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the small town in the heart of the vast Hill Country, a loosely defined cross-section of the state, felt like a refuge. Stone buildings, built by German settlers beginning in the mid-1800s, line Fredericksburg’s Main Street. The surrounding hills are ideal places for long, solo walks.

Spanning at least 18 counties near San Antonio and Austin, the Hill Country has transformed as those two cities have grown in population. Known for its wide-open vistas and vibrant spring wildflowers, the region’s newfound buzz and natural beauty have recently put it on the radars of Bravo producers (the network has announced a new show set there) and luxury-hotel developers. Here’s how to make the most out of the sprawling Hill Country, which even as it is changing still feels like a hidden gem.

A high-end hotel boom The Hill Country’s accommodations for travelers have largely consisted of small inns and B&Bs sprinkled throughout rural towns. This month, the opening of a new outpost of Canyon Ranch, the wellness resort popular with celebrities and spa junkies, kicks off a series of luxury arrivals.

Northwest of Austin, the Auberge Collection is developing a hotel named Mirasol Springs on the Pedernales River. Aman is also at work on a ranch-inspired retreat about 90 miles northwest of Austin. And Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has also announced plans to open its first Texas hotel in Fredericksburg, in 2029.

“You have this bucolic beauty and these gorgeous natural spaces that are accessible,” said Canyon Ranch chief executive Mark Rivers of the Hill Country. “Then you take that alongside the growth in Austin, the new wealth that’s here and the level of sophistication. It was just a matter of time.”

The Canyon Ranch Austin resort is set on 600 acres in the small unincorporated community of Spicewood, about an hour from Austin. Its buildings, made of limestone, glass, cedar slats and copper, blend with their surroundings. Approaching the property, a small roadside sign that read “Om Sweet Om” signaled I was in the right place.