Travel Watch: Air India Navratri menu 2026; What passengers can eat onboard flights and at Delhi and Mumbai lounges
Air India introduces special Navratri meals on select flights and airport lounges, featuring fasting-friendly dishes from October 10 to 20.
There is something comforting about finding familiar festive food when you are travelling, especially when your flight happens to fall right in the middle of Navratri. This October, Air India is taking that feeling into the cabin and airport lounges with a special Navratri menu featuring fasting-friendly favourites, regional dishes and plenty of festive sweets.
The special menus are available from October 10 to October 20, 2026, covering the 10 days of Navratri celebrations. Travellers will find them on select Air India flights departing from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as well as at selected lounges in Delhi and Mumbai.
What is on the Navratri menu onboard Air India flights?
If you are flying in the morning, breakfast includes Sabudana Khichdi topped with crispy potato salli, Vratwale Shahi Aloo and Singhade ki Poori. Fresh fruit and plain dahi are served alongside.
The refreshment menu sounds particularly good if you prefer something snacky during a flight. There is Sabudana Wada, Garam Aloo Chaat made using sendha namak and mint chutney, plus Vratwala Paneer Tikka prepared with curd, cashew and aromatic spices. Sabudana Fruit Kheer and fresh fruit take care of dessert.
For lunch and dinner, passengers can expect a fuller festive meal with Vratwala Shahi Paneer, Vratwali Kaddu Ki Subzi, Samak Jeera Rice and Singhade ki Poori. Fruit, dahi and Sabudana Fruit Kheer complete the spread.
Air India says the Navratri meals are prepared using shuddh ghee and sendha namak, keeping fasting traditions in mind.
The festivities start before boarding too
Passengers using Air India lounges in Delhi and Mumbai will also get a taste of the celebrations.
At the Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, the Navratri menu includes Sabudana Khichdi, Farali Misal, Farali Kachori, Shakarkandi ki Tikki and Sabudana Vada. Rajgira-based dishes are part of the spread too, while Makhana Kheer can be requested. A dedicated Navratri food cart has also been introduced for the festive period.
The domestic lounges take a slightly sweeter route. Desserts have been created around festive colours, with options including carrot mawa roll, orange semolina cake, pumpkin cheesecake, red velvet brownies, blueberry cheesecake, mango cheesecake, kiwi mousse and purple yam Swiss rolls.
If mithai and farsaan are more your thing, there is plenty there too. Banana chips, rajgeera ladoo, peanut ladoo, rajgeera chikki, banana wafers and peanut chikki bring familiar festive snacking to the airport.
Mumbai passengers have not been left out either. Air India is serving a specially curated festive spread at the Adani Lounge at Terminal 2.
For travellers observing Navratri traditions, airport and inflight food can sometimes require a little extra planning. Having fasting-friendly dishes available from the lounge to the aircraft makes that part of the trip considerably simpler. And if Sabudana Khichdi followed by kheer happens to arrive at 35,000 feet, the festive mood might just make it onboard before you reach your destination.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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