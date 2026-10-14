Travel Watch: Cordelia Sky Arrives in Mumbai, set to sail on trips to Goa, Lakshadweep and more
Cordelia Sky joins Cordelia Cruises in Mumbai, adding new Goa, Lakshadweep and Southeast Asia sailings as the company expands its fleet.
Mumbai had a rather spectacular Sunday night as Cordelia Cruises celebrated the arrival of its second ship, Cordelia Sky, with 1,500 drones lighting up the sky above Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
The drone show used light, music and movement to tell the story of the cruise line, Mumbai and its newest ship, ending with a giant formation inspired by Cordelia Sky. The event also gave guests a first look at what comes next for the company, with a third ship, Cordelia Sun, announced for 2027.
The arrival of Cordelia Sky takes Cordelia Cruises from a one-ship operation to a two-ship fleet. The company will now operate from two homeports, with Cordelia Sky sailing from Mumbai and Cordelia Empress moving to Kochi. For Indian travellers, that means more departure options and a wider selection of cruise holidays. Cordelia Cruises says it has welcomed more than 800,000 guests since beginning operations in 2021.
Cordelia Sky is considerably larger than the company's original ship. Measuring 258 metres and weighing 77,104 gross tonnes, it has 1,002 staterooms and can accommodate 2,004 guests at double occupancy. There are also 245 mini suites for travellers looking for more space.
Onboard, guests will find:
- Dining: 10 dining venues serving Indian and international dishes, regional favourites, Italian cuisine and sushi.
- Drinks: 11 bars and lounges.
- Entertainment: A 930-seat Marquee Theatre with live shows and productions.
- Pools: Two swimming pools and five hot tubs.
- Open deck: More than 30,000 square feet of outdoor space.
- Dietary options: Pure vegetarian and Jain meals are available.
- For families: Dedicated spaces for children and teenagers.
- Leisure: Sports, wellness facilities and a range of onboard entertainment options
Cordelia Sky will welcome its first commercial guests from Mumbai on 23 October 2026. Its itineraries include two-night cruises at sea, three-night Goa sailings, four-night Lakshadweep trips and five-night holidays combining Goa and Lakshadweep.
The ship is also scheduled to operate seven-night Southeast Asia cruises from Chennai, with destinations such as Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Meanwhile, Cordelia Empress will begin sailing from Kochi on 25 October 2026. Its new itineraries include weekend breaks, Lakshadweep cruises and international sailings to Malé in the Maldives and Colombo in Sri Lanka. Travellers can also visit Lakshadweep destinations such as Minicoy and Kavaratti.
The company says the Kochi expansion could also bring more visitors and business opportunities for local port services, suppliers and tourism businesses. There is more coming next year. Cordelia Sun is scheduled to join the fleet in November 2027, giving Cordelia Cruises three ships and adding further capacity to its cruise programme.
For a company that began operations just five years ago, the expansion marks a significant change in scale. With two ships now operating from Mumbai and Kochi, and another ship planned for 2027, cruise holidays are becoming a bigger part of the options available to Indian travellers.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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