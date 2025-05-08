Your ultimate travel armour: Top 8 hard case suitcase sets to keep your belongings safe and your wanderlust undisturbed
May 08, 2025 07:00 PM IST
I love to travel but always feel paranoid about my luggage. On one trip, my cloth suitcase was cut, making me more cautious about packing for trips.
Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details
₹7,999
Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm View Details
₹5,049
Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3-Piece Luggage Set - 56, 68 & 78 cm Polypropylene Hard-Sided Spinner Suitcases With 4 Wheels (Coral Blue) View Details
₹4,699
Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details
₹5,099
American Tourister Instavibe 3Pc Set Trolley Bag for Travel Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock,Double Wheels,Flexi Packing Straps,and Side Hooks for Men & Women-Mint,82 Cm,Hard,8,Green View Details
₹10,999
Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Double Spinner Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Multicolor) View Details
₹8,699
MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Set of Luggages | Cabin, Medium & Large 40L + 70L + 105L Capacity | Durable Polycarbonate Shell | TSA Lock & YKK Zippers (Black, Set of 3) View Details
VIP Corsa 3 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small) Check-in 66 Cm (Medium) Check-in 76 Cm (Large) 8 Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock Suitcase for Travel (Black) View Details
₹7,400
Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details
₹5,099
Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Speed_Wheel Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan Blue) View Details
₹5,099
uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (S+M+L) Hardsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin & Check-In Luggage, Combination Lock, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag, 2000 Days Warranty (Denim Blue, 31 X 53 X 75.5 Cm, Spinner) View Details
₹10,199
Nasher Miles Krabi Expander and TSA Lock Hard-Sided Polypropylene 8 Wheels Double Spinner Luggage Set of 3 Steel Blue Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bags (55, 65 & 75 cm) View Details
₹12,496
THE ASSEMBLY Double Spinner Hard Luggage Set Of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bags With Wide Handle & Noise-Free 8 Wheels - Roverpro,White, Small,Medium,Large, 73.5 cm View Details
₹19,998
ZOUK Himachal Chevron Blue Raahi Trolley/Luggage/Suitcase for Travel | Polycarbonate Hard Case | Printed Patterned Graphic Design | 360° Rotating 4 Spinner Wheel | Black | Set of 3 (47+57+69) cm View Details
₹13,989
