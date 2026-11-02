Want to finish your Diwali cleaning without spending hours scrubbing? Try these handy essentials

When buying one, look at the available brush attachments, battery backup, handle design and charging time. Also check whether the brush is suitable for the surface you intend to clean. Avoid using abrasive attachments on delicate finishes.

Bathroom cleaning can be particularly tiresome, as floors and tiles often accumulate dirt, soap residue and watermarks over time. Repeatedly scrubbing these surfaces can be exhausting and take considerable time and effort. An electric spin scrubber can help make the task easier. These cleaning tools generally have rotating brush heads that help loosen dirt from compatible surfaces. Depending on the attachments, they can be used on bathroom tiles, grout lines, shower areas and selected fixtures.

With Diwali coming, so is the time for the annual deep-cleaning routine. From scrubbing every stubborn mark and dent on the walls to removing stains from furniture, the thought of spending hours cleaning can itself feel exhausting. Dusty ceiling fans, dirty window tracks and greasy kitchen surfaces only add to the workload. But what if a few cleaning essentials could make the job easier? From magic erasers and cleaning sprays to handy gadgets, these products can help tackle everyday stains, marks and dirt while reducing the effort involved in getting your home ready for Diwali.

Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

Steam cleaners for selected kitchen and bathroom surfaces Kitchen surfaces accumulate grease and food residue, particularly around the stove, countertops and backsplash. Similarly, bathroom surfaces may have soap deposits and stubborn marks that need more than a regular wipe. A steam cleaner uses heated steam to help loosen dirt and residue from compatible surfaces. Depending on the model and attachments, it may be suitable for selected kitchen and bathroom cleaning tasks.

Before buying one, check its water tank capacity, heating time, steam settings and accessories. Steam is not suitable for every material. Avoid using it on delicate surfaces, untreated wood, heat-sensitive finishes or areas where moisture could cause damage.

Window cleaning tools for spotless glass surfaces Windows, glass doors and mirrors can develop fingerprints, dust deposits and watermarks, making them look dull over time. Cleaning large glass surfaces can also be challenging, especially when reaching corners and edges. Window cleaning tools such as squeegees, microfibre window wipers and suitable glass-cleaning kits can help make this task easier. Some tools come with handles that can be extended, which allows you to reach higher sections without stretching excessively.

When choosing one, consider the handle length, grip, blade material and whether the cleaning pad is washable. For high or exterior windows, use appropriate safety equipment and avoid leaning out of windows to reach difficult areas.