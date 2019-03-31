Lok Sabha elections 2019: Captain Rahul runs away from sinking Amethi, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Sunday took a potshot at Rahul Gandhi for deciding to contest Wayanad seat in Kerala, claiming that the Congress chief is feeling “uncomfortable, insecured and helpless in Amethi”, his Lok Sabha constituency for three terms in a row.

Rae Bareli, the constituency of Sonia Gandhi, and Amethi are considered as his family’s pocket borough, but he is so scared that he fled to a place far away in south India, Prasad told reporters here.

The Congress Sunday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala along with Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

“Rahul Gandhi is feeling uncomfortable, insecured and helpless in Amethi. So he chose to contest Wayanad seat considering it as safe because of its ethnic profile,” the senior BJP leader said.

The captain ran away after noticing that the ship is sinking and landed in the sanctuary of Wayanad where 49.48 per cent people are Hindus and the rest minorities, he said.

Rahul Gandhi had never cultivated his image as a Hindu but recently he is going temple hopping, showing off his “Janeu” (sacred thread) and flaunting his “Gotra”, the minister said asserting that he suddenly decided to contest a minority dominated seat feeling insecured.

When pointed out that Narendra Modi as prime ministerial candidate in 2014 elections had contested from two seats - Gandhi Nagar and Varanasi, Prasad said it was because the people of Gujarat had requested Modi, who was the chief minister of the state for 12 years, to do it.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala made a statement that Gandhi will contest Wayanad to safeguard the cultural tradition of south India.

On this, the BJP leader said it is an “ugly cruel joke” as senior leaders of the Congress and other parities such as P V Narasimha Rao, NT Rama Rao, M G Ramchandran, Jayalalitha, and Devraj Arsh were treated badly by the party.

“Since you have gone to Kerala supposedly to safeguard the cultural tradition of south India, please tell us what is your take on Sabarimala (temple issue). We know the stand of the Left and our stand is also known to the public,” he said.

The Sabarimala temple was out of bounds women between 10 and 50 years of age. The Supreme Court on September 28 last year allowed all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the shrine.

While the BJP opposed the verdict, the ruling Left parties supported it. Rahul Gandhi initially welcomed the ruling but later backtracked saying he will leave it to the people of Kerala to decide on the matter.

On “Mahagathbandhan” in Bihar, Prasad said there is no grand alliance in UP and West Bengal, and he is not sure how long it would survive in Bihar.

The grand alliance in Bihar consists of the RJD, the Congress and some other parties.

“Mahagathbandhan has no programme, no policy, no commitment and no leadership,” he said asserting that the BJP and NDA would get decisive mandate in the elections as it is a battle “between hope and opportunities, aspirations and despair”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:08 IST