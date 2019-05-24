NDA routs Grand Alliance in Bihar by 39:1, in Jarkhand by 12:2

Riding the Modi wave, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off a landslide victory in Bihar, winning 39 out of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and swept 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

In Bihar, the NDA handed a crushing defeat to the five-party Grand Alliance, which won just one seat, the Muslim-dominated Kishanganj where JD-U’s candidate was defeated by Congress’s.

In 2014, the NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar.

In Jharkhand, seven of the BJP candidates trounced their nearest rivals of the opposition Grand Alliance by a margin of more than 2.5 lakh votes.

The party’s new candidate from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, humbled the Congress candidate and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay by a margin of more than 2.75 lakh votes.

The Modi wave also dominated in the JMM citadel of Dumka, from where the party chief and eight-term parliamentarian Shibu Soren was worsted by BJP’s Sunil Soren.

Hailing the results, chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “The mandate is a bigger responsibility on us. People of Bihar have expressed their feelings in the form of their votes. We would now be more committed to the development of state and its people.” He reiterated his resolve to get Bihar the special state status soon.

“We had predicted wining more seats than we did in 2014. It has come true. I am extremely thankful to the people of Bihar. I also wish to thank Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan, who ensured that our workers worked together and properly transferred votes to ensure NDA’s triumph,” said deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Also read: With 100% strike rate, Nitish Kumar seals position as leader No.1 in Bihar

After RJD’s complete rout — it did not win a single Lok Sabha seat in 2019, compared to four seats bagged in 2014 — leader of the opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Thursday said that his party would introspect and continue to fight for upholding the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Jannayak Karpoori Thakur. He tweeted, “By accepting the people’s mandate, I extend my congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the emphatic win of the BJP-led NDA. I hope PM Modi would live up to the expectations of people by focusing on employment generation, agriculture, development and economy.”

Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who defeated Misa Bharti from Pataliputra, said people of Bihar had eventually realised that only a government led by Narendra Modi could ensure development for all sections of the society and do good for the nation and them.

Shatrughan Sinha said while there had been several complaints about theft of votes from various states, including Bihar, he would raise such issues later at an opportune moment.

“I congratulate my friend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, master strategist BJP national president Amit Shah and my family friend Ravi Shankar Prasad for their triumph. I hope that Prasad would exploit his sources and resources to make Patna a smart city,” he said.

First Published: May 24, 2019 05:58 IST