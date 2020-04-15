KGMU casualty ward resumes functioning

lucknow

The casualty department of the King George Medical University (KGMU), which was temporarily shut and 65 medical staff were put under quarantine after a man who came there for treatment on Saturday had tested positive, has resumed functioning, but with riders.

“All the patients first need to reach a screening centre, tell their illness and travel history and then see the doctor in the casualty ward,” said prof Sandip Tiwari, spokesperson, KGMU.

The screening will be done in child psychology department and geriatric mental health department.

“The arrangement will be in place to make sure that no suspected case goes to casualty. This will reduce chances infection among the medical staff,” said the spokesperson.

“The arrangement will continue till chance of coronavirus spread is there. The casualty ward has been disinfected and now work has started here,” he said.

On the basis of contact history, samples of 20 medical staffers were taken for coronavirus testing.

“Till now, no one among them has tested positive. The remaining 45 out of total 65 put under quarantine are being sent out of quarantine as they had no contact history with the man,” said Prof Tiwari.

On Saturday, a patient with breathlessness and known to a medical staff had come for treatment at the ward.

“The doctors advised him to first visit triage area where staff wears PPE kit, so that if there are symptoms of coronavirus he may be taken care there only. But he insisted and doctors in the casualty ward attended him. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, KGMU has formed a four-member team to find out how a coronavirus patient could manage to enter the casualty ward on Saturday.