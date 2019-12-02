e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Now, axe falls on Mainpuri DM

lucknow Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after removing superintendent of police of Mainpuri, the state government on Monday transferred district magistrate of Mainpuri Pramod Kumar Upadhyaya on charge of slackness in investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya on September 16.

Additional commissioner, Sugarcane, Mahendra Bahadur Singh has been made the new DM. Upadhyaya has been appointed additional commissioner, sugarcane.

A state government spokesperson said both the DM and the SP had been shunted on the charge of slackness in the investigation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered action against the erring officers.

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room and a suicide note found, which stated public humiliation by fellow students as reason behind the extreme step. However, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered.

The state government had sent a letter to secretary, personnel and training department recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the girl. “A reminder for the CBI inquiry is being sent again,” the state government spokesperson said.

A three-member special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by the state government to probe into the case. The members of the SIT, including IGP, Kanpur zone, Mohit Agarwal, SP of Mainpuri Ajay Kumar and deputy SP, STF, Shyam Kant have started probe.

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Yogi on Friday urging for action in the death of the girl student.

top news
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News