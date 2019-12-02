Now, axe falls on Mainpuri DM

lucknow

A day after removing superintendent of police of Mainpuri, the state government on Monday transferred district magistrate of Mainpuri Pramod Kumar Upadhyaya on charge of slackness in investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya on September 16.

Additional commissioner, Sugarcane, Mahendra Bahadur Singh has been made the new DM. Upadhyaya has been appointed additional commissioner, sugarcane.

A state government spokesperson said both the DM and the SP had been shunted on the charge of slackness in the investigation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered action against the erring officers.

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room and a suicide note found, which stated public humiliation by fellow students as reason behind the extreme step. However, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered.

The state government had sent a letter to secretary, personnel and training department recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the girl. “A reminder for the CBI inquiry is being sent again,” the state government spokesperson said.

A three-member special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by the state government to probe into the case. The members of the SIT, including IGP, Kanpur zone, Mohit Agarwal, SP of Mainpuri Ajay Kumar and deputy SP, STF, Shyam Kant have started probe.

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Yogi on Friday urging for action in the death of the girl student.