PRD jawan arrested for raping minor in Badaun

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:02 IST

A 31-year-old jawan of the Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl in Badaun district of western Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

PRD is a volunteer force similar to home guards which assist the regular police in maintaining law and order.

The incident occurred on November 28 and the accused was arrested the following day, they added.

Confirming the arrest, Om Prakash Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station of Badaun, said, “We have arrested one Gaurav Kumar for raping a minor girl who lives in her neighbourhood. He was booked for rape (Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code) and sent to prison.”

As the victim is a minor, police have also slapped charges under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) against Gaurav.

According to the police complaint lodged by the girl’s family, Gaurav raped her when she had gone to the terrace of her house to use the bathroom there.

The accused and the victim live in adjoining houses, according to the police. Gaurav reportedly crossed his terrace to reach the terrace of the girl’s house where he raped her, the police said quoting the complaint.

Gaurav was with the PRD since 2015, the SHO said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination on Saturday and she will be presented before a magistrate to record her statement on Monday.