Can’t blame Congress alone for farmers’ woes, says Shiv Sena

A day before PM Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray share the stage at a rally in Latur, Maharashtra, Sena took a critical view of Modi’s recent speeches and said that blaming the Congress for the plight of farmers in the country is not right as it has not been in power since 2014. The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, slammed the government for focusing on its Lok Sabha election campaign instead of helping farmers who are in trouble due to debt and unseasonal rains.

The editorial, Farmers in distress again, said farmers are in trouble due to debt, unseasonal rains, compounded by the forecast of inadequate rainfall this year too.

“The PM says that the current financial situation of the farmers is due to the Congress and that if Congress is removed, the situation will improve. What Modi is saying is correct, but Congress has been ousted from 2014.... Therefore it is not solely responsible for the bad conditions of the farmers,” the editorial said. It said the Congress was out of power when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was at the Centre.

The Sena has been critical of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Maharashtra since 2014. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed the Centre and Maharashtra government for inadequate steps to deal with drought in Maharashtra. However, post the alliance between the saffron parties, criticism had reduced. Drought, farm distress and other issues aggravating the plight of farmers have vanished from the speeches of Thackeray.

The editorial said the farmers were stuck in a loan trap. It added that they were not able to sell their products at a good rate to keep their business cycle running. It slammed the government and said that the farmers had elected a government in 2014 to end their distress. The editorial also said while the government took some steps in this direction, it was of no use unless the farmers come out of the loan trap.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:49 IST