Fire breaks out near Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, none hurt

A fire broke out behind a pub near Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on Friday but it was put out quickly, a civic official said.

The fire started at a construction site behind Tamasha Pub around 11.30 am, said an official of the disaster management cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Construction workers at the spot put it out using mud, sand and water before fire brigade personnel arrived, he said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A short-circuit is believed to have sparked the fire but the exact cause will be ascertained after an inquiry, the official said.

A major fire at two rooftop restaurants at Kamala Mills compound had claimed 14 lives on December 29 last year.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 17:25 IST