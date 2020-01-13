GRP officials unite lost minor with ailing mother within hours

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:07 IST

A six-year-old girl, who was found without adult supervision on Dadar railway station, was reunited with her ailing mother within hours by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The GRP managed to reunite the mother-daughter duo thanks to a single clue provided by the minor: Her mother suffered from Tuberculosis.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday. Komal Sunil Kasbe, accompanied by her mother Jyoti, alighted the train at Dadar station. They were coming from Amravati for the treatment of her TB.

According to senior police inspector of Dadar GRP Prasad Pandhare, Komal was found crying on platform number five by a member of ‘Childline’, who handed her over to two GRP constables.

“The constables brought the girl to the police station and got details of all TB patients recently admitted in hospitals throughout the city,” said Pandhare.

Within hours, they found out that Jyoti was admitted at a hospital at Sewree and reunited the mother-daughter duo.