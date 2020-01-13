e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / GRP officials unite lost minor with ailing mother within hours

GRP officials unite lost minor with ailing mother within hours

According to senior police inspector of Dadar GRP Prasad Pandhare, Komal was found crying on platform number five by a member of ‘Childline’, who handed her over to two GRP constables.

mumbai Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hndustan Times, Mumbai
The six-year-old girl who was reunited with her mother with the help of GRP officials.
The six-year-old girl who was reunited with her mother with the help of GRP officials.(Sourced)
         

A six-year-old girl, who was found without adult supervision on Dadar railway station, was reunited with her ailing mother within hours by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The GRP managed to reunite the mother-daughter duo thanks to a single clue provided by the minor: Her mother suffered from Tuberculosis.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday. Komal Sunil Kasbe, accompanied by her mother Jyoti, alighted the train at Dadar station. They were coming from Amravati for the treatment of her TB.

According to senior police inspector of Dadar GRP Prasad Pandhare, Komal was found crying on platform number five by a member of ‘Childline’, who handed her over to two GRP constables.

“The constables brought the girl to the police station and got details of all TB patients recently admitted in hospitals throughout the city,” said Pandhare.

Within hours, they found out that Jyoti was admitted at a hospital at Sewree and reunited the mother-daughter duo.

tags
top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News