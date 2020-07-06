e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy showers take break but moderate rains continue in Mumbai

Heavy showers take break but moderate rains continue in Mumbai

The Santacruz weather bureau recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, according to IMD.

mumbai Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.
The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Showers to continue tonight Mumbai and around, as seen from satellite and radar latest images..,”IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The Matheran weather station in Raigad district received 22 mm rainfall during the same span, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district reported 16.8 mm rainfall, while the Nashik weather bureau reported 4.3 mm rainfall during the period.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai’s western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm downpour during the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

top news
Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
Ahead of Bihar's assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S likely to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
